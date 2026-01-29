Top liberals anticipate prosecution, humiliation of Trump and his MAGA allies when Dems regain power

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From politicians to podcasters, many prominent liberals have called for President Donald Trump and his allies to be prosecuted and punished like Nazi collaborators if Democrats retake political power.

Trump has speculated about what will happen to him if Democrats retake the House in the upcoming 2026 midterms. Many on the left have talked about the punishments they say await both Trump and his allies once he leaves office.

Swalwell says former ICE agents will be unhirable in California

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., spoke on Tuesday about how he would manage California if he were elected governor this November. He particularly discussed how he would treat agents who had worked for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Trump’s administration.

"I have said that when I'm governor of California, if you wear a mask in California, you're losing your driver's license," he appeared to say of officers who wear masks to avoid violent retaliation. "If you have worked for ICE in the past, you are unhirable in our state. That law enforcement will prosecute you for kidnapping, battery, assault, murder on the people in our communities."

Swalwell’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment to clarify his comments, and whether he will forbid all former ICE agents from employment of any kind in California.

Podcaster says midterms will lead to prosecution of Trump allies

Jennifer Welch, a far-left podcaster who laughed at footage of a liberal activist celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death, spoke with former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta about how Democrats will punish Republicans after they retake power with what she called a "blue tsunami" in the midterms.

"The blue tsunami means that Congress is going to haul Elon Musk, ‘Big Balls,’ and a bunch of other people's a-- in front and say, ‘What crimes did you commit?’ And it's going to get really serious," Welch said. "And the same with Trump because I believe, and this is just my opinion, that Trump and all of the bottom-feeding morons surrounding him and Elon Musk and all the bottom feeding clinger-onners that surround him, I think they commit crimes every day."

She went on to describe the process of prosecuting Trump and his allies as a form of national reconciliation, arguing that only the most staunch Democrats would have the determination to carry it out.

"They should say when they're back in there, ’If you guys are going to cling to this idea that Donald Trump is unaccountable, it's just not going to work,'" Welch said. "And that means adding seats to the Supreme Court so that that immunity decision can be overturned, and so Donald Trump can be held accountable for his crimes."

Carville calls to shave heads of Trump ‘collaborators,’ march them through streets

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said he would bet money that a Democrat would win the presidency in 2028 and expand the Supreme Court, fantasizing about publicly humiliating Trump collaborators in the years that follow.

"You know what we do with collaborators," Carville said on an episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast in October. "My fantasy dream is that this nightmare ends in 2029. And I think we ought to have a radical thing. I think they all ought to have their heads shaven, they should be put in orange pajamas, and should be marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and the public should be invited to spit on them. The universities, the corporations, the law firms, all of these collaborators should be shaved, pajama’d, and spit on."

In April, he had shared a similar sentiment, appearing to refer to the public humiliations and executions of French collaborators with the Nazi German regime in late World War II.

"Do you know what’s going to happen? Do you know how this ends? Do you know these collaborators, what the country is going to feel towards collaborators with this regime? Maybe you need to go in history and see what happened in August of 1944 after Paris was liberated. They didn’t take very kindly to the collaborators," he said. "No. It was not a very pretty sight in the streets of Paris."

Charlamagne assures listeners there will be de-MAGA-ification in U.S.

Podcaster Charlamagne tha God made a similar comparison to Carville, arguing that it is a historic inevitability that there will be a scouring of pro-Trump ideology once the president is out of office.

"I’m gonna tell y’all something, America, I don’t know how dark or how bad things are gonna get, but I keep hearing people referencing 1940s Germany," Charlamagne said following Alex Pretti being shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

"But I want y'all to remember something when you are bringing up that history. The Nazis ultimately lost. Nazi ideology was outlawed through de-nazification. One day we will see the de-MAGA-ification of this country. It will come. And you know what else happened? Leaders of the Nazi regime were prosecuted and tried as war criminals."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson previously responded to Charlamagne's comments, telling Fox News Digital: "Smearing Republicans and using language meant to incite violence is unfortunately nothing new for many Democrats. President Trump has been clear that he does not want to see any violence on the streets — he wants to work with state and local leaders to enforce the law and arrest dangerous criminal illegal aliens. Local leaders should work with the President, not give sanctuary to criminal illegal aliens."

NYU professor says there needs to be ‘Nuremberg’ trials for MAGA allies

NYU professor Scott Galloway spoke with tech news podcaster Kara Swisher on Sunday, urging a war crimes-style tribunal to prosecute Trump and his allies.

"What I'm suggesting is, and again, I've struggled with this my whole life, the difference between being right and being effective, and we're angry, and I get it," Galloway said. "Protesting is powerful, promising them that there will be an accountability. And I've said this, I think there should be something equivalent to the Nuremberg trials after this is all over, and to make it clear that once we're back in power, which we will be, this is going to happen, and the statute of limitations on murder is…"

"Zero," Swisher replied.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner vows to hunt ICE agents down like fugitive Nazis

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed before a crowd gathered at City Hall on Tuesday that he and other state prosecutors would crack down on ICE agents who violate laws, referring to them as "wannabe Nazis."

"There will be accountability after Trump is out of office," he said. "If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities. We will find you. We will achieve justice."

The White House also weighed in this week to Fox News Digital, sharply criticizing rhetoric directed at federal immigration officers.

"ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults because of dangerous, untrue smears by elected Democrats," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson again told Fox News Digital. "Just the other day, an officer had his finger bitten off by a radical left-wing rioter."

Jackson said ICE officers "act heroically to enforce the law and protect American communities," adding that local officials should work with federal agents "not against them."

Lincoln Project co-founder hopes White House official faces ‘Nuremberg’ trial

Rick Wilson, who co-founded the Lincoln Project, also sounded off on a member of the Trump White House, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Wilson appeared to hope that Miller, who is Jewish, would be the first Trump ally to face a "Nuremberg"-style trial.

"I almost tweeted this today, and I know I’ll get cancelled for saying this. I know I’m gonna get in trouble … I want Stephen Miller to be number one in the Nuremberg trials when this is done. When this is done, I want Stephen Miller to be the first one who is tried and convicted and f---ing dangles."

Wilson was not the only Lincoln Project alumni to wish vengeance against Trump associates.

Anti-Trump activist calls for post-MAGA "Reconstruction"

George Conway, one of the co-founders of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, spoke glowingly of a post-Trump future, saying it would be something of a "reconstruction."

"First of all, there has to be accountability of this administration and the bad actors around it," Conway said in December, adding, "and then there has to be kind of a ‘reconstruction’ here. And this is a critical part of the reconstruction program, that lawyers are gonna have to figure out mechanisms that are constitutional and draft statutes that, you know, prevent some of this s--- from ever happening again, including, you know, electing a crazy president."

"Reconstruction" was the period after the Civil War when the federal government placed the former Confederate states under military supervision, reshaping their political systems as a condition of reentering the Union.

80’s icon Molly Ringwald says ICE supporters will be seen as Nazi collaborators

In a four-minute video shared to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, 1980s movie star Molly Ringwald recalled that people who collaborated with the Nazis were later held criminally accountable.

"A lot of people collaborated," she said. "And then there were people that did not collaborate and were part of the resistance," she said. "Eventually, they got their country back. Those people who collaborated were found to be criminal. And that is what's going to happen."

She then suggested that even those who even refuse to protest are, in some way, collaborators.

"If you don't care about that, if you only care about yourself, then realize that you are going to be seen as a collaborationist," the actress warned. "I don't think that anyone wants to be on the wrong side of history. So, please, please use your voice and protest."

A spokeswoman for the White House told Fox News Digital: "President Trump is driven solely by his motivation to do what is in the best interest of the American people. Whether it be growing our economy, securing the border, delivering peace through strength, driving down crime, or any other Administration priority, the President is not distracted by noise from critics, no matter how loud. In the end, they’re not coming after the President; they’re coming after the American people and President Trump is just standing in their way."

ICE did not immediately respond to the latest request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Nora Moriarty conrtibuted to this report.