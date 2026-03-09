James Carville goes on profanity-laced tirade against Trump, admits he has 'derangement syndrome'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist James Carville unloaded on President Donald Trump on Saturday in a profanity-laced rant, admitting that he has "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and hopes to hate the president even more.

"I got Trump Derangement Syndrome," Carville said during his "James Carville Explains..." podcast. "I hate the motherf-----. And you know what? I don't want to get rid of it. I don't want to get better. I want to get worse. I want to hate him more."

"I pray to God in heaven, God, reign the righteous reign of Trump Derangement Syndrome on me," he continued. "Pray for me, Lord. I'm your vessel on this earth. Pray for the people that listen to this. We want more. We want to hate the son of a b---- so much that we can't see straight."

The Democratic strategist continued to double down, saying, "I don't just have it, man. I want it. I don't want to get better. I want to get worse."

TOP LIBERALS ANTICIPATE PROSECUTION, HUMILIATION OF TRUMP AND HIS MAGA ALLIES WHEN DEMS REGAIN POWER

"I want to invoke the name of providence, the name of the Almighty," Carville said. "He who rules the world, the king of all of us, the king of kings. I want his blessing. I want to have a vision tonight when I'm sleeping, and I want the Lord to appear to me and say, ‘James, you are my humble servant. You are executing thy will on this earth. And I want you to tell all the friends and all the people that listen to your YouTube or whatever the s--- we got here, Politicon.’"

He urged the president's critics to hate Trump even more than they already do.

"So we’ve prayed together tonight," Carville said. "We will pray together more. But the one thing we’re not gonna do, we’re not gonna f------ back off. Not any time ever. We are not gonna back off."

CARVILLE CALLS SOCIALIST'S VICTORY IN NYC MAYORAL PRIMARY A 'POTENTIALLY DAMAGING EVENT' FOR DEMOCRATIC PARTY

"And you fat s--- Trump, you understand that," he continued. "You understand how many f---ing people in this country agree with me and are praying to have the strength to even hate you more than they hate you now. And I know you think you can’t, but I’m telling you, if you work hard enough at it, you can hate him even more."

"James Carville is a stone-cold loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Carville recently unloaded on the president before his State of the Union address, calling Trump a "fat, sorry, sack of s---."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You are the most unpopular president at this point in your term that we've ever had," he said. "They don't like you. You understand that? They don't like you. They don't like the way you smell and the way that you look. They don't like your fat stomach. They don't like your stupid comb-over."