Whoopi Goldberg erupts over Trump’s Iran strategy, claims he’s ‘sending people in to lose their lives’

Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts of "The View" blasted President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran, warning on Monday that they believe it will be a disaster for Americans at home and abroad.

"Basically, we are sending people in to lose their lives," Goldberg warned. "Because we have seen how fighting goes. We knew we shouldn’t have gone into Afghanistan. We knew that, and they decided to do it anyway. So now we are in the same position where someone who doesn’t seem to care that human beings are being sent to war and people’s sons and daughters. His kids aren’t going."

"So I don’t want anybody’s son and daughter to go," she continued. "I don’t want anybody to go because this is not what we should be doing."

Goldberg then appeared to rhetorically address Trump, saying, "And you said you weren’t going to do this."

"I think one of the things that’s really troubling me is how flippant, nonchalant, cavalier Trump has gotten about war, military operations, regime change," said co-host Ana Navarro. "He’s turned into the Oprah Winfrey of regime change. ’You get regime change, and you get regime change, and you get regime change!’"

She shared how concerned she is about Trump comparing his actions in Iran to Venezuela, warning that these are not at all comparable scenarios.

"Venezuela is a country that did not have missiles, did not have drones, did not have the military capability of fighting back and making it a war," she said. "Venezuela was ‘grab Maduro, one and done.’"

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, noting that Trump had run on the message of "America first," and that people voted for him because they wanted him to fix problems Americans have at home rather than get involved in distant conflicts.

"He ran on fixing this country, and I think people have been duped," she said. "I think people are disappointed. And it’s really easy to start a war. We’ve seen that. It’s really difficult to end a war."

She worried further that Trump "said on the airplane maybe we will have boots on the ground. Our military, we are the biggest, the best-trained military in the world, but you’re going to be fighting in Iran’s backyard. That is guerrilla fighting. That is a street fight. Our soldiers, many of them, will not come home."

Navarro reiterated her point that Iran is not Venezuela, arguing that while Maduro’s Venezuela was a kleptocracy, Iran is a theocracy that will be bringing in a new, religiously motivated leader to rally the people against any invasion.

The Trump administration’s actions in Iran have been met with mixed reviews, even among some of the president’s supporters.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told Fox News Digital, "Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro are a pair of useful idiots that have no talent and a very poorly rated TV show. President Trump is courageously protecting the United States from the deadly threat posed by the rogue Iranian regime — and that is as America First as it gets."

"Under the evil hand of the Ayatollah, this terrorist regime has killed and maimed thousands of Americans for nearly 50 years — but, with Operation Epic Fury, President Trump is putting America first, eliminating the threat to our people, and securing our Nation and world for generations to come," the statement added.