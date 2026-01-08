Enraged anti-ICE professors slam America, demand 'Nuremberg' trials for agents: ‘Moderate position’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of an ICE shooting that killed a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, academics have joined the chorus of left-wing radicals seeking to abolish the federal law enforcement agency.

"Abolishing ICE is the moderate position," said Victor Ray, an associate professor of sociology, criminology and African American studies at the University of Iowa.

In another social media post, Ray referred to the shooting, which killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, as a "murder." Nobody has been charged with murder in the case.

He also reposted an inflammatory message from "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings, who said, "The 'prosecute the former regime at every level' candidate has my vote in 2028."

At George Washington University, associate professor David Karpf of the school's media and public affairs department, trashed the United States in the wake of the shooting.

"Most days, it doesn’t really feel like this country is gonna make it," he said on Bluesky. "Today it doesn’t feel like it deserves to."

In response to a story by Minnesota Public Radio, which quoted federal agents as saying the ICE officer who shot Good was "fearing for his life," Karpf replied, "Let him tell that s--- to a jury and then rot in prison for the rest of his life."

HOMAN VOWS TO ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS IN TWIN CITIES 'WITHOUT APOLOGY' AMID MAYOR OPPOSITION

He also reposted Jennings' call to prosecute "the former regime" after President Donald Trump leaves office.

"I watched a video of government agents murdering a woman. It left me feeling shocked and sad, and I expressed that shock and sadness," Karpf told Fox News Digital. "I think enforcement of immigration law should not include government agents murdering unarmed citizens."

When prompted whether "murder" was the proper term, given that nobody has been charged with murder, Karpf clarified.

NOEM CONDEMNS ALLEGED ATTACK ON ICE AGENTS STUCK IN SNOW IN MINNEAPOLIS AS 'ACT OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM'

"I watched what appeared to me to be a government agent murdering a woman. It left me feeling shocked and sad," he said.

Seva Gunitsky is an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto, but clarified for Fox News Digital that he is a U.S. citizen.

"[A]bolish ICE is the moderate position to be honest. [W]hichever candidate promises to nuremberg the [ICE] agents has my vote at this point," he said on Bluesky.

WAVE OF CAR ATTACKS ON ICE AGENTS FOLLOWS INCENDIARY RHETORIC FROM TARGET-CITY LEADERS

"Nuremberg" references the post-World War II trials of Nazis and Nazi collaborators, who were tried for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. A dozen Nazi leaders were hanged after the Nuremberg trials. Left-wing activists have long compared ICE agents to Nazis and the Gestapo.

"To 'nuremberg' the ICE agents means to put them on trial," Gunitsky told Fox News Digital. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Gunitsky did not respond when asked about what crimes ICE agents should be tried for.

The University of Toronto told Fox News Digital that Gunitsky's response was sufficient, and did not comment further.

George Washington University did not return a request for comment.

Neither Ray nor the University of Iowa returned requests for comment.