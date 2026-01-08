Expand / Collapse search
Enraged anti-ICE professors slam America, demand 'Nuremberg' trials for agents: ‘Moderate position’

Academics react to Minneapolis ICE shooting that killed 37-year-old Renee Good

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Former ICE special agent calls Minnesota shooting 'fundamental battle' between good and evil Video

Former ICE special agent calls Minnesota shooting 'fundamental battle' between good and evil

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and former I.C.E. special agent Tim Miller criticize Minneapolis' 'explosive' environment after a fatal I.C.E.-involved shooting on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

In the wake of an ICE shooting that killed a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, academics have joined the chorus of left-wing radicals seeking to abolish the federal law enforcement agency.

"Abolishing ICE is the moderate position," said Victor Ray, an associate professor of sociology, criminology and African American studies at the University of Iowa.

In another social media post, Ray referred to the shooting, which killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, as a "murder." Nobody has been charged with murder in the case.

He also reposted an inflammatory message from "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings, who said, "The 'prosecute the former regime at every level' candidate has my vote in 2028."

University of Iowa professor speaking online in front of book case

University of Iowa professor Victor Ray speaks during an October 2021 discussion on "racialized burden" hosted by the University of Maryland. (University of Maryland)

At George Washington University, associate professor David Karpf of the school's media and public affairs department, trashed the United States in the wake of the shooting.

"Most days, it doesn’t really feel like this country is gonna make it," he said on Bluesky. "Today it doesn’t feel like it deserves to."

In response to a story by Minnesota Public Radio, which quoted federal agents as saying the ICE officer who shot Good was "fearing for his life," Karpf replied, "Let him tell that s--- to a jury and then rot in prison for the rest of his life."

HOMAN VOWS TO ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS IN TWIN CITIES 'WITHOUT APOLOGY' AMID MAYOR OPPOSITION

He also reposted Jennings' call to prosecute "the former regime" after President Donald Trump leaves office.

"I watched a video of government agents murdering a woman. It left me feeling shocked and sad, and I expressed that shock and sadness," Karpf told Fox News Digital. "I think enforcement of immigration law should not include government agents murdering unarmed citizens."

When prompted whether "murder" was the proper term, given that nobody has been charged with murder, Karpf clarified.

NOEM CONDEMNS ALLEGED ATTACK ON ICE AGENTS STUCK IN SNOW IN MINNEAPOLIS AS 'ACT OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM'

"I watched what appeared to me to be a government agent murdering a woman. It left me feeling shocked and sad," he said.

George Washington University professor speaks on panel

George Washington University professor David Karpf speaks during an April 2024 panel on the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol at the University of North Carolina. (University of North Carolina)

Seva Gunitsky is an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto, but clarified for Fox News Digital that he is a U.S. citizen.

"[A]bolish ICE is the moderate position to be honest. [W]hichever candidate promises to nuremberg the [ICE] agents has my vote at this point," he said on Bluesky.

WAVE OF CAR ATTACKS ON ICE AGENTS FOLLOWS INCENDIARY RHETORIC FROM TARGET-CITY LEADERS

"Nuremberg" references the post-World War II trials of Nazis and Nazi collaborators, who were tried for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. A dozen Nazi leaders were hanged after the Nuremberg trials. Left-wing activists have long compared ICE agents to Nazis and the Gestapo.

"To 'nuremberg' the ICE agents means to put them on trial," Gunitsky told Fox News Digital. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

University of Toronto professor speaks online with bookcase in background

University of Toronto professor Seva Gunitsky speaks during a May 2021 University of California, Berkeley discussion on East Asian geopolitics. (University of California, Berkeley)

Gunitsky did not respond when asked about what crimes ICE agents should be tried for. 

The University of Toronto told Fox News Digital that Gunitsky's response was sufficient, and did not comment further.

George Washington University did not return a request for comment.

Neither Ray nor the University of Iowa returned requests for comment.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
