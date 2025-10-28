Former Bravo star laughs as activist cheers Charlie Kirk's death, says Dems must learn to cater to such voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Bravo star and liberal podcast host Jennifer Welch laughed as she watched footage of a "No Kings" protester celebrating conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, telling Democrats they need to cater to such voters going forward.

"If you think this Zohran thing is happening just in New York and you think people are waking up only in New York City, you're mistaken," she said, playing a clip of a "wine mom" at the "No Kings" march during an offshoot of her "I've Had It" podcast called "IHIP News."

She then cut to man-on-the-street footage of conservative commentator Kaitlin Bennett speaking about Kirk to a protester at the march.

JD VANCE MOCKS EX-MSNBC HOST MEHDI HASAN FOR SEEMING TO CLAIM VICTIMHOOD OVER CHARLIE KIRK’S PAST TWEETS

"Yeah, him’s horrible," the elderly female marcher said of Kirk, weeks after his death. "Horrible. Charlie Kirk is horrible. Yes. I'm glad he's not here."

"You're glad he's dead?" Bennett asked for clarification.

"Yes," the marcher answered, later remarking, "Because he was horrible on the campuses. The college campuses. Horrible person."

Bennett, who noted she did similar activism work to Kirk’s when he was alive, asked the woman if she would be glad if she died as well.

"Maybe, I’d have to think about it," the marcher replied, drawing visible shock from Bennett and multiple bouts of laughter from Welch.

EXPERTS WARN LEFTIST CELEBRATIONS OF CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH SIGNAL A DANGEROUS MAINSTREAM SHIFT IN POLITICS

"So listen up, Democratic establishment," Welch said on her podcast. "You can either jump on board with this s---, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

Welch called on Democratic leadership to stop accepting donations from pro-Israel group AIPAC and to show up at large-scale progressive rallies. She praised several anti-establishment Democrats — including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani — as well as the protester who celebrated Kirk’s death.

"Kudos to Bernie, to AOC, to Zohran, and that woman out in somewhere middle America saying, ‘F--- Charlie Kirk. He was a racist. He was a piece of s---,’" she said. "There are so many more of us than there are of them. And these Democrats that continue to play patty cake with corporations and lobbyists, nobody wants that. Nobody wants you."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zohran Mamdani’s rise to become the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor has been a reckoning for Democrats. While some have been eager to separate themselves from the politician who once refused to condemn phrases like "globalize the Intifada," others argue that he is a welcome sign of a changing party.