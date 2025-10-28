Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Former Bravo star laughs as activist cheers Charlie Kirk's death, says Dems must learn to cater to such voters

Jennifer Welch tells Democrats they need to cater to voters like the protester who said she was glad Charlie Kirk died

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
'Gutfeld!': Psychotherapist says 'No Kings' protest was group therapy for 'unhappy' people Video

'Gutfeld!': Psychotherapist says 'No Kings' protest was group therapy for 'unhappy' people

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the 'Gutfeld!' panel discuss a recent article that claimed 'No Kings' protests were like group therapy for 'unhappy' people.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Bravo star and liberal podcast host Jennifer Welch laughed as she watched footage of a "No Kings" protester celebrating conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, telling Democrats they need to cater to such voters going forward. 

"If you think this Zohran thing is happening just in New York and you think people are waking up only in New York City, you're mistaken," she said, playing a clip of a "wine mom" at the "No Kings" march during an offshoot of her "I've Had It" podcast called "IHIP News."

She then cut to man-on-the-street footage of conservative commentator Kaitlin Bennett speaking about Kirk to a protester at the march.

JD VANCE MOCKS EX-MSNBC HOST MEHDI HASAN FOR SEEMING TO CLAIM VICTIMHOOD OVER CHARLIE KIRK’S PAST TWEETS

Jennifer Welch speaks

Jennifer Welch argued that the Democratic Party needs to cater more, like the woman who said she was happy that activist Charlie Kirk was dead. (I've Had It YouTube channel)

"Yeah, him’s horrible," the elderly female marcher said of Kirk, weeks after his death. "Horrible. Charlie Kirk is horrible. Yes. I'm glad he's not here."

"You're glad he's dead?" Bennett asked for clarification.

"Yes," the marcher answered, later remarking, "Because he was horrible on the campuses. The college campuses. Horrible person."

Bennett, who noted she did similar activism work to Kirk’s when he was alive, asked the woman if she would be glad if she died as well.

"Maybe, I’d have to think about it," the marcher replied, drawing visible shock from Bennett and multiple bouts of laughter from Welch.

EXPERTS WARN LEFTIST CELEBRATIONS OF CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH SIGNAL A DANGEROUS MAINSTREAM SHIFT IN POLITICS

Jennifer Welch speaks on show

Jennifer Welch has become an influential figure in liberal politics with the help of her podcast, "I've Had It."  (Brett Deering/Bravo/Photo Bank)

"So listen up, Democratic establishment," Welch said on her podcast. "You can either jump on board with this s---, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

Welch called on Democratic leadership to stop accepting donations from pro-Israel group AIPAC and to show up at large-scale progressive rallies. She praised several anti-establishment Democrats — including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani — as well as the protester who celebrated Kirk’s death.

"Kudos to Bernie, to AOC, to Zohran, and that woman out in somewhere middle America saying, ‘F--- Charlie Kirk. He was a racist. He was a piece of s---,’" she said. "There are so many more of us than there are of them. And these Democrats that continue to play patty cake with corporations and lobbyists, nobody wants that. Nobody wants you."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters at a canvass launch

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is believed by many to be the presumptive winner of the race in an overwhelmingly Democratic-leaning part of America. (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zohran Mamdani’s rise to become the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor has been a reckoning for Democrats. While some have been eager to separate themselves from the politician who once refused to condemn phrases like "globalize the Intifada," others argue that he is a welcome sign of a changing party.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue