Molly Ringwald warns that people who support ICE will be seen as ‘collaborationists’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Molly Ringwald issued a stark warning Tuesday to those who refuse to protest what she described as monstrous actions carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a four-minute video shared to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, the 1980s movie star explained that people who collaborated with the Nazis were later held criminally accountable.

She predicted the same fate awaits those who support ICE in the United States.

"A lot of people collaborated. And then there were people that did not collaborate and were part of the resistance," she said. "Eventually, they got their country back. Those people who collaborated were found to be criminal. And that is what's going to happen."

Comparing it to present day, Ringwald drew a moral division line between Americans protesting ICE operations and those who are not.

BILLIE EILISH CALLS OUT SILENT CELEBS AS OUTRAGE GROWS OVER ALEX PRETTI KILLING

"If you don't care about that, if you only care about yourself, then realize that you are going to be seen as a collaborationist," the actress warned. "I don't think that anyone wants to be on the wrong side of history. So, please, please use your voice and protest."

Ringwald said she felt compelled to speak out after the killing of Alex Pretti, 37, who was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis Saturday.

"I feel like I can't stay silent, and neither should you," she said. "There's something horrible, horrible going on in our country right now."

Ringwald likened the Trump administration to a fascist regime.

TRUMP LAMENTS SHOOTING DEATHS OF GOOD AND PRETTI, INSISTS MINNESOTA PERSONNEL SHUFFLE IS NOT A 'PULLBACK

"This is a fascist government," the actress said. "It's not becoming a fascist government; it is a fascist government. And ICE is brutalizing people."

Condemning the administration’s immigration enforcement operations, the actress argued that ICE agents have lost their humanity.

"They are monsters," Ringwald said. "They are human beings as well, but they have forgotten that they're human beings, and they have become monsters.

"Please don't let yourself become like that. Please remember your humanity."

Ringwald also lamented the "good people" who have been brutalized by immigration officers.

CBP/BORDER PATROL AGENTS PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER DEADLY CONFRONTATION WITH ALEX PRETTI

"These are children who are being taken away from their parents. These are mothers who are being killed. These are fathers. These are ICU nurses," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress concluded the video with a call for moral responsibility, pointing out the loss of basic humanity of some under the "fascist" Trump administration.

"Please do the right thing and stand up and use your voice," she concluded.