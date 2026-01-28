Expand / Collapse search
Molly Ringwald warns that people who support ICE will be seen as ‘collaborationists’

'The Breakfast Club' star slams Trump's 'fascist government' and calls ICE agents 'monsters'

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
Anti-ICE agitators take over NYC Hilton lobby Video

Anti-ICE agitators take over NYC Hilton lobby

Protesters occupy a busy New York City hotel, holding signs and singing chants Tuesday. (Credit: Freedom News TV) 

Actress Molly Ringwald issued a stark warning Tuesday to those who refuse to protest what she described as monstrous actions carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a four-minute video shared to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, the 1980s movie star explained that people who collaborated with the Nazis were later held criminally accountable.

She predicted the same fate awaits those who support ICE in the United States.

"A lot of people collaborated. And then there were people that did not collaborate and were part of the resistance," she said. "Eventually, they got their country back. Those people who collaborated were found to be criminal. And that is what's going to happen."

Comparing it to present day, Ringwald drew a moral division line between Americans protesting ICE operations and those who are not.

BILLIE EILISH CALLS OUT SILENT CELEBS AS OUTRAGE GROWS OVER ALEX PRETTI KILLING

molly ringwald

Molly Ringwald attends the "Run Amok" premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater Jan. 26, 2026, in Park City, Utah.  (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"If you don't care about that, if you only care about yourself, then realize that you are going to be seen as a collaborationist," the actress warned. "I don't think that anyone wants to be on the wrong side of history. So, please, please use your voice and protest."

Ringwald said she felt compelled to speak out after the killing of Alex Pretti, 37, who was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis Saturday.

"I feel like I can't stay silent, and neither should you," she said. "There's something horrible, horrible going on in our country right now."

Ringwald likened the Trump administration to a fascist regime.

TRUMP LAMENTS SHOOTING DEATHS OF GOOD AND PRETTI, INSISTS MINNESOTA PERSONNEL SHUFFLE IS NOT A 'PULLBACK

President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at roundtable event

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House Oct. 8, 2025. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"This is a fascist government," the actress said. "It's not becoming a fascist government; it is a fascist government. And ICE is brutalizing people."

Condemning the administration’s immigration enforcement operations, the actress argued that ICE agents have lost their humanity.

"They are monsters," Ringwald said. "They are human beings as well, but they have forgotten that they're human beings, and they have become monsters.

"Please don't let yourself become like that. Please remember your humanity."

Ringwald also lamented the "good people" who have been brutalized by immigration officers.

CBP/BORDER PATROL AGENTS PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER DEADLY CONFRONTATION WITH ALEX PRETTI

A memorial for Renee Good and Alex Pretti

A card with images of Renée Good and Alex Pretti lies among flowers and other mementos at a memorial in Minneapolis Jan. 27, 2026.  (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

"These are children who are being taken away from their parents. These are mothers who are being killed. These are fathers. These are ICU nurses," she continued.

The actress concluded the video with a call for moral responsibility, pointing out the loss of basic humanity of some under the "fascist" Trump administration.

"Please do the right thing and stand up and use your voice," she concluded.

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

