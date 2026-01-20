Acosta, far-left podcaster predict Democrats will expand Supreme Court, prosecute Trump when they regain power

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta spoke with Jennifer Welch of the "I’ve Had It" podcast on Thursday about how Democrats will punish Republicans after they retake power.

There has been an ongoing debate about how the Trump administration has been using its power since it won the 2024 election. While Democrats argue the administration is overstepping its power, many Trump voters have argued he has not gone far enough to accomplish the MAGA agenda he ran on.

One thing Democrats and Republicans anticipate, however, is that when Democrats retake power, they will expand the Supreme Court, one of many upcoming reforms Acosta and Welch anticipated with the upcoming "blue tsunami" of the midterms. Welch suggested that President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk are still at odds, but both wish to prevent this "blue tsunami" to protect themselves and their interests.

"The blue tsunami means that Congress is going to haul Elon Musk, ‘Big Balls,’ and a bunch of other people's a-- in front and say, ‘What crimes did you commit?’ And it's going to get really serious," Welch said. "And the same with Trump because I believe, and this is just my opinion, that Trump and all of the bottom-feeding morons surrounding him and Elon Musk and all the bottom feeding clinger-onners that surround him, I think they commit crimes every day."

She went on to describe the process of prosecuting Trump and his allies as a form of national reconciliation, arguing that only the most staunch Democrats would have the determination to carry it out.

"And I think to reconcile all of this is going to take hardcore — not ‘integrity Democrats – ‘F--- you Democrats,’" she said, describing their mentality as, ‘F--- you for f------ over our country.’ We are serious about this. We are prosecuting. We're going to uncover every document, every phone call, everything you did. We will be relentless about it. And that's the mindset they've got to have because I think the electorate is going from, ‘We've got to get him out, but also we want accountability.’"

Acosta went on to argue that one of the key goals Democrats need to have is stripping Trump of his immunity, detailing the mindset he believes Democrats should adopt.

"They should say when they're back in there," he said, "’If you guys are going to cling to this idea that Donald Trump is unaccountable, it's just not going to work.’ And that means adding seats to the Supreme Court so that that immunity decision can be overturned, and so Donald Trump can be held accountable for his crimes."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Elon Musk and did not receive immediate reply.

