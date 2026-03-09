CBS News correspondent announces sudden exit from network, says he’s seeking ‘some independence’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane announced on Monday that he is leaving the network.

MacFarlane became the latest CBS News employee to exit amid editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’ reshaping of the organization. He penned a farewell note to colleagues explaining that it was his decision to walk away.

"To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News. This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it," MacFarlane posted on X.

"I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I'm proud to have had the words 'CBS correspondent' next to my name — always will be," MacFarlane continued. "For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals. I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I'll always be a call away."

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MacFarlane has been with CBS News since 2021 and earned 20 Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards, according to his bio page on the network’s website. His exit comes weeks after Anderson Cooper walked away from "60 Minutes," and a trio of producers bolted.

"CBS Mornings" executive producer Shawna Thomas on Thursday announced she would leave the show at the end of the month, saying she's "tired."

Last month, veteran CBS News producer Mary Walsh exited the network in dramatic fashion, suggesting the organization has been told to aim reporting at a particular political party. "CBS Evening News" producer Alicia Hastey also quit and suggested there "has been a sweeping new vision prioritizing a break from traditional broadcast norms to embrace what has been described as ‘heterodox’ journalism."

Weiss, who was handpicked by CEO David Ellison, was formally named editor-in-chief of CBS News in October after her outlet, The Free Press, was acquired by Paramount.

Weiss landing the coveted role was met with both internal and external criticism, with some citing her opinion background and lack of television experience. Others, however, have welcomed the move, noting that CBS News trailed ABC and NBC in most metrics and needed to evolve.

In the months since taking control of CBS News, Weiss has put an emphasis on trust and bluntly told staffers they’re "not producing a product that enough people want." She also irked "60 Minutes" staffers by delaying a report on the notorious El Salvador prison CECOT, and she has been accused by media liberals of carrying water for President Donald Trump's administration, although Weiss’ supporters insisted she was simply attempting to balance out the network that has drifted to the left in recent years.

