Trump says Democrats are 'meaner' than Republicans, warns of impeachment if GOP loses midterms

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Republicans need to come out on top in the upcoming midterm elections or else Democrats will move forward with impeachment proceedings and other policies the majority of American voters are against.

Trump was making his address at the House GOP members retreat at the Trump-Kennedy Center when he talked about the important elections that could determine whether Republicans keep the majority in both chambers of Congress.

"They'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said if Democrats move into power. "We don't impeach them. You know why? Because they're meaner than we are. We should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things."

However, he said, Democrats have unpopular policies that could prevent them from retaking the House and Senate.

"But when they want open borders, when they want, as they said, men in women's sports, when they want transgender for everyone," he said, "Bring your kids in. We're going to change the sex of your child."

"We have great, solid common sense policy," he added. "They have horrendous policy. What they do is they stick together. They never have a no vote."

Trump was impeached twice during his first term in office, the only U.S. president to experience that.

The first time was based on allegations that he improperly sought help from Ukraine to boost his chances of re-election. He was cleared during his Senate trial.

He was impeached a second time over allegedly inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol amid his protest of his 2020 presidential election loss. He was later cleared at his trial.

"They impeached me. I never knew I was going to be impeached," he said. "I get a phone call. You just got impeached. I said, ‘What does that mean?’"

"It took them ten minutes … they impeached the president … who did a damn good job," Trump added. "I rebuilt our military space force. I got everything. I did a lot. They impeached me for nothing twice. For nothing."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment, but they did not immediately respond.