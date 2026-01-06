Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says Democrats are 'meaner' than Republicans, warns of impeachment if GOP loses midterms

Trump told House GOP members at a retreat that Democrats have 'horrendous policy' but 'stick together'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Republicans need to come out on top in the upcoming midterm elections or else Democrats will move forward with impeachment proceedings and other policies the majority of American voters are against. 

Trump was making his address at the House GOP members retreat at the Trump-Kennedy Center when he talked about the important elections that could determine whether Republicans keep the majority in both chambers of Congress. 

"They'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said if Democrats move into power. "We don't impeach them. You know why? Because they're meaner than we are. We should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things."

However, he said, Democrats have unpopular policies that could prevent them from retaking the House and Senate. 

TIM SCOTT TELLS MAGA VOTERS TRUMP ‘IS ON THE BALLOT’ AS GOP FIGHTS TO GROW SENATE MAJORITY IN 2026

Donald Trump at a House GOP retreat

President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"But when they want open borders, when they want, as they said, men in women's sports, when they want transgender for everyone," he said, "Bring your kids in. We're going to change the sex of your child."

"We have great, solid common sense policy," he added. "They have horrendous policy. What they do is they stick together. They never have a no vote."

DOUBLING DOWN: TOP HOUSE DEMOCRAT SAYS FOCUS ON HIGH PRICES ‘ABSOLUTELY GOING TO CONTINUE’

President Donald Trump seen at a House GOP retreat

President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he walks offstage after speaking to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday in Washington. During his speech, Trump warned that Democrats will try and impeach him if Republicans fail to keep power in both chambers of Congress. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump was impeached twice during his first term in office, the only U.S. president to experience that.

The first time was based on allegations that he improperly sought help from Ukraine to boost his chances of re-election. He was cleared during his Senate trial. 

He was impeached a second time over allegedly inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol amid his protest of his 2020 presidential election loss. He was later cleared at his trial. 

"They impeached me. I never knew I was going to be impeached," he said. "I get a phone call. You just got impeached. I said, ‘What does that mean?’"

In this Jan. 26, 2021, image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is presiding over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

In this Jan. 26, 2021, image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is presiding over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

"It took them ten minutes … they impeached the president … who did a damn good job," Trump added. "I rebuilt our military space force. I got everything. I did a lot. They impeached me for nothing twice. For nothing."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

