Soros-backed Philadelphia DA vows to 'hunt' down ICE agents: 'We will find you'

Philadelphia’s top prosecutor, a George Soros-backed district attorney, is facing scrutiny and backlash after vowing to "hunt" down federal immigration agents as city leaders move to curb ICE operations.

Speaking during a morning event outside City Hall tied to newly unveiled "ICE OUT" legislation, District Attorney Larry Krasner sharply criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis. That’s what they are," Krasner said. "In a country of 350 million, we outnumber them. If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities. We will find you. We will achieve justice."

Krasner made the remarks as Philadelphia City Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Rue Landau introduced a sweeping package of bills aimed at sharply limiting how ICE can operate within city limits.

The proposed legislation would bar ICE agents from using city-owned property, restrict cooperation between city agencies and federal immigration authorities, prohibit data sharing, and limit agents’ access to public facilities — including libraries, shelters and health centers — without a judicial warrant.

Krasner framed his comments as a defense of constitutional rights and accused federal authorities of overreach, while praising individuals who film ICE agents during enforcement actions. Critics, however, said the language escalated tensions and raised concerns about rhetoric directed at federal law enforcement officers.

The remarks come just weeks after Pennsylvania lawmakers warned Krasner and Philadelphia County Sheriff Rochelle Bilal that any attempt to prosecute or interfere with ICE officers carrying out federal duties could trigger serious legal consequences and potential intervention from Harrisburg.

Earlier this month, Krasner warned that "any ICE agent [that] is going to come to Philly to commit crimes" should "get the ‘eff’ out of here," saying he would charge, arrest and prosecute such agents. He also argued President Donald Trump would be unable to issue pardons because any cases would be brought at the state level.

Bilal echoed that posture following the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman during a federal immigration operation, calling ICE officers "fake, wannabe law enforcement" and warning agents, "You don’t want this smoke, ’cause we will bring it to you."

State Sen. Jarrett Coleman, R-Allentown, the top Republican on the Senate committee overseeing interactions between local, state and federal governments, dismissed the comments as "empty threats," saying local officials "cannot interfere" with federal immigration enforcement.

"The district attorney and sheriff know they can’t interfere, and they won’t interfere with federal law enforcement," Coleman previously told Fox News Digital. "If they do obstruct federal law enforcement efforts, the Pennsylvania Senate will be the least of their worries."

The White House also weighed in Tuesday, sharply criticizing rhetoric directed at federal immigration officers.

"ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults because of dangerous, untrue smears by elected Democrats," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. "Just the other day, an officer had his finger bitten off by a radical left-wing rioter."

Jackson said ICE officers "act heroically to enforce the law and protect American communities," adding that local officials should work with federal agents "not against them."

"Anyone pointing the finger at law enforcement officers instead of the criminals is simply doing the bidding of criminal illegal aliens," she said.

Coleman also criticized Krasner’s handling of crime in Philadelphia, saying that if the district attorney’s office focused more on prosecuting violent offenders, "Philadelphia wouldn’t be such a s---hole."

House Minority Leader Jesse Topper, R-McConnellsburg, also rebuked Philadelphia officials, calling their comments "not just hypocritical [but] outright laughable."

"Instead of focusing on scoring political points and further dividing our nation, those seeking to obstruct federal law enforcement should instead focus their time and resources on keeping their communities secure," Topper said.

In response to the warnings from Harrisburg, Bilal’s office told Fox News Digital that "any individual can be arrested for violating state law in the City of Philadelphia."

"Senator Mastriano and Senator Coleman do not decide who gets arrested in Philadelphia," the sheriff’s office said, referring further questions about the arrest of ICE agents to Krasner’s office.

The "ICE OUT" legislative package is expected to be formally introduced before the full Philadelphia City Council later this week and would require approval before heading to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk.

Krasner’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

