'The Five': Joe Biden is choosing the side of evil on cash bail

"The Five" panel slammed President Joe Biden's "gender equity" plan that called for ending cash bail.

"President Biden is set to unleash disastrous liberal crime reform policies nationwide despite a rise in violence across the country. The administration is proposing eliminating cash bail to promote gender equity. Yeah, you heard that right," co-host Jesse Watters said.

The White House plan said it would "work to end cash bail and reform our pretrial system, recognizing the harm these processes cause, particularly for Black women and families."

"Well, it does make sense because if you're eliminating cash bail to promote gender equity, you're ending up with more women who are crime victims," co-host Greg Gutfeld said. "The bulk of the women that are being attacked on the streets are women … So basically, they've decided that if we can create more female murder victims, that's equity too. They're redistributing it, redistributing the murder. Congrats on finally finding equality, the suffering of other people."

Geraldo Rivera joined in on the criticism and said that it didn't make sense to implement the plan while the nation was dealing with unprecedented crime.

"As much as I hate to agree with you, it is not appropriate given the epidemic of violent crime that we're now facing," he said. "It's not about theoretical equity. It's about safety. It's about, you know, mom ... your wife and your children walking down the street and ... getting ... assaulted."

Rivera explained the "token liberal argument" in support of ending cash bail is that they believe the criminal justice system treats the wealthy better than the poor.

"You have two defendants [and] they commit the same exact crime. One has some wealth, the other is broke. The bail is a thousand dollars. The rich criminal can put up bail [but] the poor criminal is stuck in jail," he said.

Rivera slammed the view stating, "For a liberal to stick to a progressive technical point when in the in the face of this harsh reality is why liberalism per se is under attack because it's so illogical."

"Democrats are picking a side here," Katie Pavlich said. "They know what … no cash bail that no cash bail does. They've seen it happen. They can see the crime statistics. And yet … they are taking the side of the criminals."

Gutfeld echoed this view and said the Democrats know what the consequences of people getting hurt are less important to the left than their goals of overhauling society.

"We all see the consequences … So why do you continue doing the same thing when you know this is happening? You have accepted the death because the governing ideology is one of … oppression theology," he said. "[They believe] [t]his country in its current state is essentially a giant slaveholder, and it needs to be taken down. So that means the byproducts of these people dying. They're just merely byproducts. It doesn't matter that they're dead because the greater thing is to overhaul society. And you know that nobody – they know that nobody – wants this. They know that it's evil."