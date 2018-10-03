Katie Pavlich joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 2013 and currently serves as a rotating panelist on FNC's Outnumbered (weekdays 12-1PM/ET) and as a network contributor, providing political analysis and commentary across FNC's daytime and primetime programming.Read More

On Outnumbered, Pavlich is part of an ensemble featuring four female panelists and one rotating male that tackles top headlines from all angles and perspectives.

In addition to her role at FNC, Pavlich is the news editor for Townhall.com, a contributing editor to Townhall Magazine and the award-winning author of the New York Times best seller "Fast and Furious: Barack Obama's Bloodiest Scandal and Its Shameless Cover-Up." As a reporter, she has covered topics ranging from White House scandals and the 2012 presidential election, to the Second Amendment and border issues.

She graduated with a B.A. in broadcast journalism from the University of Arizona and is a National Review Washington Fellow.