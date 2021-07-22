3 women attacked in same NYC park within an hour

Three women were attacked in an Upper Manhattan park within the span of about an hour on Wednesday – and police are investigating if the same suspect is behind all the incidents, the NYPD said.

A brute first crept up on a 34-year-old woman inside Inwood Hill Park at about 10:50 a.m. and said he wanted to rape her before punching the victim, police said.

The man then stole the woman’s iPhone, Apple Watch and earbuds and fled, cops said.

About 40 minutes later, a man threatened to rob a 40-year-old woman who was walking her dog in the park before telling her he wanted to sexually assault her, police said.

The creep also threatened to kill the woman’s dog, police said. The suspect ran off when she called out for help, according to cops.

Then, just before noon, a third woman, 44, was walking her dog when a male suspect tried to talk to her and whacked her in the head with a branch, authorities said.

The man tried to pull her pants down before fleeing, cops said.

The third woman suffered a cut to her head and was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect in all three attacks was described as a Hispanic man, police said.

No arrests were made as of late Wednesday.

Other park-goers on Wednesday were shocked at the violence, describing the Inwood green space as a normally quiet and safe area.

"I’m speechless, especially in the daytime," said one woman walking her dog. "I never heard such a thing, I’m in shock."

