As Biden agenda fails, woke agenda will rise: Ramaswamy

"Woke, Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy said as more fallout unravels from President Joe Biden's domestic and foreign policies, the more the administration will ratchet up their woke agenda on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"The more inflation we see, the more supply and trade shortages we see, the more foreign policy disasters we see, the more you're going to see the Biden administration talking about racism or misogyny, or bigotry or whatever as a way of changing the subject," he said. "The Biden administration using and projecting these progressive values as a smokescreen to deflect accountability for their actual policy failures."

"Mark my words," he said, when the going gets tough with skeletons in the White House's policy closet, the woke agenda will become fiercer.

"You saw it in Afghanistan, for example. You have the Taliban coming to power. You have actual terrorists coming to power in a place that we left just a couple of months ago. And yet the thing that we're actually talking about with Merrick Garland is domestic terrorism in the form of parents who are actually putting up protests to the way their kids are being taught in school. [It's] a classic example of changing the subject"

Ramaswamy surmised that the economic fallout will cause the "Occupy Wall Street" section on the left to redirect the conversation away from wokeness.

"As you begin to see an economic recession and economic consequences in this country, as you begin to see inflation, as you begin to see gas prices go up, I think we're actually going to see the rise of the Occupy Wall Street Left come back and say we on the left need to be going back to arguing about economic inequality, as opposed to talking about racism and misogyny and bigotry."

"And you know what? I think that's going to be a good thing for the Left. I think it's going to be a good thing for this country because that's ultimately what the Left and Right ought to be arguing about."