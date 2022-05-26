Sussmann trial: Ex-House intelligence chairman offers reaction to week's developments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes joined Fox News on Thursday to reflect on the week's developments in the trial of attorney Michael Sussmann, a subject of special counsel John Durham's probe into the Trump Russia investigation

Nunes, R-Calif, who was succeeded by current chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told "The Story" several new items of note included a text message from Sussmann to the FBI's general counsel at the time claiming he was offering information to the bureau on behalf of himself and not a client.

"[He] said he's essentially come in as a Good Samaritan," Nunes said. "Secondly, you have the information of [James] Baker himself, who not only [said] he's 100% sure that's what Sussmann told him…Plus, you had some other notes added to that."

"Then on the backside of it, you have the testimony that he gave to our committee, the House Republicans, back when we were conducting this investigation, where he said that he went on behalf of a client," Nunes added. "So either he was lying to Congress or he was lying to the FBI."

Nunes, who now leads Trump Media & Technology Group, remarked the week's events may lead to the proverbial need to "grab the popcorn," as made famous by then-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens.

However, he added there is some concern over the jury pool, given allegations some jurors personally know members of Sussmann's family while others are politically inclined toward Hillary Clinton.

"[V]ery strange. But the evidence is pretty overwhelming, right?" he said.

"This is really just a small sliver of the entire Russia hoax. I think what Durham did is he brought this one very simple piece, but now you look at everything that … we are learning this week, right?" Nunes added.

"[W]e learned that Hillary Clinton herself -- I mean, that was kind of a showstopper that happened at the end of last week -- that she paid or that she knew about this operation. You have the fact that we now know that FBI agents are now under investigation for what looks like falsifying documents. We're not even sure what documents yet."