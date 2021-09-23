Gabbard: Durham-Sussmann case shows 'elite' like Hillary seek 'destruction' of outsiders like her and Trump

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, fresh off a deployment to Africa as a Major in the Army National Guard, told Fox News on Thursday that President Biden's Afghanistan and open-border policies have been "a disaster."

Gabbard added that the recent indictment of Clinton-linked District of Columbia attorney Michael Sussmann by Special Counsel John Durham is another example of how the "elite" like Hillary will seek the destruction of any political outsider – in this case Donald Trump – who endangers their status quo.

On "Special Report", anchor Bret Baier recounted how Clinton declared Gabbard a "Russian asset" – telling former Obama adviser David Plouffe in a 2015 interview that "they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and they are grooming her to be the third party candidate – she is a favorite of the Russians."

"That confirms what I have known to be true, which is that you have the power elite, people like Hillary Clinton, those around her working with the media, the deep state in order to bring down the destruction and downfall of anyone that they deem to be a threat to their power," Gabbard said, referencing the fact she and Trump were both targeted by Clinton and the Washington establishment, irrelevant of the fact they are from opposing political parties.

"Outsiders: people like me, people like Donald Trump, it doesn’t matter, Democrat or Republican, if they identify … someone who is not going to toe the line [or] is not someone who is not going to follow kind of the establishment way of things that are accepted, they pose a threat."

"They will do all they can to silence or censor or cancel what they view to be a threat. So this is bigger than about me or Trump or anyone else."

Gabbard said this habit in the "Deep State" is "a threat to our country and democracy."

"The arrogance that these people have in thinking they have the right to manipulate the American people what they view, what they hear, what they see all to preserve their own selfish interests, not caring at all about the impact on the country, the impact of the American people or who gets hurt along the way."

Gabbard went on to call the crisis at the southern border an "utter disaster … directly attributed to the Biden-Harris administration’s open-border policy. This is not only a humanitarian crisis. It is a national security crisis and it’s something I have said all along, which is that if we do not secure our borders, then we can’t have a secure nation."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There are so many issues that have happened under this administration that have led to this point and their continued failure of leadership is exacerbating the crisis that we are seeing play out before our very eyes."

When asked if she still considers herself a Democrat, Gabbard replied that she remains one but that she does not believe in strictly adhering to party politics – further added that though Biden is a "friend" she will criticize things she believes deserve scrutiny.