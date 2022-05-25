Prosecution, defense spar over bill allegedly proving Sussmann charged Clinton campaign for 2016 FBI meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Government prosecutors on Wednesday presented the jury with Michael Sussmann’s billing records, which they say prove he charged the Hillary Clinton campaign for his meeting with then-FBI General Counsel James Baker where he shared allegations of a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank.

The prosecution’s final witness was Kori Arsenault, a paralegal with Special Counsel John Durham’s office. Arsenault worked on much of the government’s exhibits and helped to explain the records to the jury.

The prosecution on Wednesday morning produced the record from Perkins Coie that they say proves the law firm billed "Hillary for America" for the meeting Sussmann had with Baker at FBI headquarters on Sept. 19, 2016.

On the bill, also dated Sept. 19, 2016, the Clinton campaign is listed as the client, the time is listed as 3.3 hours, and the memo states: "work and communications regarding confidential project."

SPECIAL COUNSEL JOHN DURHAM'S PROSECUTION OF MICHAEL SUSSMANN: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Durham’s team also produced a receipt from a Staples near Perkins Coie in Washington, D.C., from Sept. 13, 2016. On the receipt was a two pack of flash drives.

HILLARY CLINTON APPROVED DISSEMINATION OF TRUMP-RUSSIAN BANK ALLEGATIONS TO MEDIA, CAMPAIGN MANAGER TESTIFIES

The prosecution alleged the receipt was included in an expense report from Sussmann, and the billing code on the report connects the expense to the Clinton campaign as the client.

During his meeting with Baker on Sept. 19, 2016, Sussmann brought two thumb drives of data and white papers alleging the Trump Organization was using a secret back channel to communicate with Kremlin-linked Alfa Bank in the weeks leading up to the presidential election.

Sussmann is charged with making a false statement to the FBI.

Durham’s team aims to convince the jury that the records revealing Sussmann billed the Clinton campaign prove Sussmann lied when he allegedly told Baker on Sept. 19, 2016, that he was not bringing the allegations on behalf of any specific client, but rather as a citizen concerned with national security.

DURHAM-SUSSMANN TRIAL: BAKER BRIEFED COMEY, MCCABE ON ALLEGED COVERT COMMUNICATIONS BETWEEN TRUMP ORG, RUSSIA

But during cross-examination Wednesday, defense attorney Michael Bosworth noted that in meetings Sussmann had at the FBI in years prior, he would specifically make reference to the FBI in the bill's "memo" section.

Bosworth noted that the Sept. 19, 2016, bill only specifies "work and communication regarding confidential project."

FBI LEADERSHIP WAS 'FIRED UP' ABOUT ALLEGED SECRET CHANNEL BETWEEN TRUMP-RUSSIAN BANK: SUSSMANN TRIAL

"There’s no reference to the FBI in that entry is there?" Bosworth asked Arsenault.

"There is not," Arsenault answered.

The prosecution rested Wednesday morning, after questioning witnesses for almost eight days straight.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The defense will begin calling their witnesses to the stand for questioning.

It was not immediately clear whether Sussmann will testify in his own defense.