Sean Hannity: Journalism is dead

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the liberal news media Tuesday for covering for the left on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: One big problem: Journalism is dead . It is buried. This is something that I accurately said back in 2007 or 2008, when the press turned into giddy cheerleaders for the anointed one, Barack Obama. Now, for almost every newsroom in America, they are not news, they are opinion, they are talk show hosts, they are radical leftist talk shows.

With a few exceptions, journalism has now been replaced by liberal radical activism. Journalists are far-left hacks , some of them flirting right on the borderline with communism. There is no fidelity to the truth whatsoever. They will lie. They will censor. They will obfuscate the truth, all as a means to an end. Their goal is political power, a left-wing utopia where dissent no longer exists.

As always, the media mob, they will do whatever it's going to take to cover for Joe Biden. And yet they still claim to be journalists. They are not. They are radical left-wing talk show hosts pretending to be journalists. It is dishonest. It's insulting and you, the American people, most of you watching this network, know about it.