LAURA INGRAHAM: The left is consumed by holding on to power by any means necessary

Fox News host Laura Ingraham unpacks growing calls for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire early on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, there were some nuggets that got lost last week in the new Gallup poll that are key to the 2024 campaign. In the presidential character and abilities categories, Biden is losing ground big time. Check this out. He's down 13 points on the question of whether he can manage the government effectively. He can't find his way off the stage, of course, he can't manage the government. He's down nine on likability. Wow. And he's down nine on whether he displays good judgment in a crisis. That's shocking. And he lost eight points on the "Is he a strong and decisive leader" question.

FORMER MSNBC HOST CALLS ON JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR TO STEP DOWN FROM SUPREME COURT: ‘WHY TAKE THE RISK?’

Now, on these same questions, Trump is up a point or flat from 2020. And this poll isn't the only warning sign for Biden. The Trump trials have not moved the needle for Biden at all. The border story keeps getting worse and inflation remains as Jamie Dimon said yesterday, "sticky." That means it's bad. Voters just are not happy.

Plus, even in blue states like Nevada, Democrat incumbents may be in trouble. And while the official reaction from the Democrats is kind of cool as a cucumber – oh, the stories say, oh, we're confident and focused – there seems to be some contingency planning underway. The party that prides itself for being pro-women, and of course they're all champions of diversity, is giving the first Latina on the Supreme Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the bum's rush. As usual, ideas are advanced by liberal senators and then by press surrogates.

…

This isn't the first time that the left pressured a senior justice to step aside. The New York Times wrote about Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement two years ago, saying, "Justice Breyer retired a little reluctantly, under pressure from liberals who wanted to make sure that President Biden could appoint his successor, and that the conservative supermajority on the court, currently at 6 to 3, would not get any more lopsided."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Again, what this tells us, is that even their firsts and their vaunted brilliant justices are fair game if there is any hint that their presence on the scene is becoming inconvenient. This is how ruthless the left is. And it's so consumed, of course, by holding on to power by any means necessary.