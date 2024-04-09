Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Black Georgia voters abandoning Biden say they're sending message on Gaza: 'Democrats should listen'

'We're tired of hearing him say these things, these empty promises,' one former Biden supporter told CNN about choosing a third-party option this election

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Black voters in Georgia explain why they're abandoning President Biden in 2024 Video

Black voters in Georgia explain why they're abandoning President Biden in 2024

Young Black voters in Georgia who backed President Biden in 2020 explain why they're changing their vote in 2024.

President Biden is losing support from young Black voters who helped spur his 2020 victory primarily because of his administration's support for Israel in the war in Gaza, a new report says.

CNN's Rene Marsh spoke with four Black voters in Georgia who were registered Democrats and supported Biden in the last election but said they wouldn't be voting for him — or former President Trump — this November, because of their strong disagreement over the U.S. approach to the war.

Three of the voters said they would be choosing an independent or third-party candidate this time. Another voter admitted that if the election were held tomorrow, she wouldn't vote at all.

Without a cease-fire on the table, Biden wouldn't be getting their vote, they all seemed to agree.

BIDEN SUPPORT FROM BLACK VOTERS PLUMMETING AS DEMOCRATS BLAME ‘DISINFORMATION’

young Black Democrats on why theyre rejecting Biden

Young Black Democrats in Georgia explained why they're turning away from President Biden in November.

"If there is no substantive policy change, when it comes to the genocide in Gaza, then there's not really a discussion for me," one young man in the group said.

"I think what Biden has done in aiding and abetting genocide is just something I cannot stand for," another woman added.

Marsh asked the group if they were worried that voting for a third-party candidate could help Trump win the election.

"Would you not say that also the people who are not voting for one of the two people, who are the likely people to really be in this race, have a role to play in giving the race to Donald Trump? In a state like Georgia where it's going to be razor-thin?" she pleaded.

BLACK FAITH LEADERS SAY BIDEN IS BLEEDING BLACK VOTERS OVER ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: ‘ADMINISTRATION HAS LOST ITS WAY’

Biden and Trump side by side

The Black voters in Georgia abandoning Biden said they recognized the impact their vote for a third-party candidate could have on the election and they wanted to send a message to the Democratic Party about their anger over the war in Gaza. (AP/Getty)

The voters recognized the impact their choice could make on the race, saying they were sending a message to the Democratic Party.

"I'll do you one better, actually. I think that just means that the Democrats should listen," he responded as the others agreed. "We're holding their election in the palm of our hands and they're not listening."

Biden won Georgia by a little less than 12,000 votes in 2020, becoming the first Democratic White House hopeful to do so since 1992. Losing even a small slice of Black voters in the state could tip the swing state back into Trump's column.

"We're tired of hearing him say these things, these empty promises," a female voter remarked. "We have no trust in Joe Biden."

Two of the voters also remarked that they were struggling in the current economy. One voter called for a rise in the minimum wage, while two others called for his administration to stop sending aid to Israel, and another reiterated the need for a cease-fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

photo of D.C. protest over Gaza

President Biden has faced heat from the left over the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"If he doesn't get elected, that's his fault," one young man said. "That's not our fault."

"If enough people vote third-party, we can win," one of the female voters said, optimistically.

A Fox News poll from February found Trump leads Biden in the Peach State. Just over half of voters, 51%, say they would support Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head rematch, while 43% say they’d go for Biden. That puts Trump ahead by 8 points, outside the poll’s margin of sampling error. 

Biden's support among Black voters has dropped roughly 30 points since 2020, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January. The poll found Biden's support among Black voters fell to 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Victoria Balara contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.