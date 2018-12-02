Sean Hannity's Monologue

Sean Hannity: More than 500 days into the Mueller witch hunt and Corsi, Stone are in the hot seat for what?
Sean Hannity: The migrant caravan and three simple questions about what you believe
Border security should not be a partisan issue. While most individuals who try to integrate into the U.S., I understand that they come from countries with no opportunities and a lot of poverty. They are good, decent people. They want what we often take for granted. But that's not always the case. Bad people constantly trying to gain access into our country.