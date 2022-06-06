San Francisco DA recall effort a 'lose-lose for Democrats': Ramaswamy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal district attorneys in California are under fire as violent crime and homelessness continue to plague cities across the state and nation.

"Nation of Victims" author Vivek Ramaswamy joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to discuss the recall effort against San Francisco's progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

"I think this is actually a lose-lose for the Democrats," Ramaswamy told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. "A lot of people forget that this is not a Republican-led effort. This is led by a former chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, so in the event that the recall succeeds… I think that's an indictment of someone like Chesa Boudin."

CALIFORNIA CRIME SURGE: FORMER CANDIDATE RIPS FAR-LEFT DAS BOUDIN, GASCON, SAYS ‘PEOPLE ARE ANGRY’

"In light of the fact that it fails, I think it is actually showing the fact that this is a party that's actually been taken over by a cancerous wing that's at the far-left end of the spectrum," he continued.

Boudin's critics blame his policies for the crime surge in the city and the homelessness that has taken over the streets.

Ramaswamy warned against "woke" policies liberal district attorneys are accused of enacting, arguing criminals will commit more crimes if there is an incentive to do so.

He argued some criminals even feel justified because the far-left agenda has pushed the narrative that the acts are justified due to systemic racism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The underlying agenda, it's justified by this philosophy that says… your crime is legitimate in some ways, because that's the core claim of the defund the police, the BLM movement, the clear the jails movement is that the system is so rigged, the system is so flawed with so much systemic racism… that justifies even psychologically in the mind of the criminal to say that not only am I going to get away with it… I'm even justified in doing it because I'm sticking it back to the system," Ramaswamy said.

The special election, which is the second effort to recall Boudin, is set to take place Tuesday.