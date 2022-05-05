Expand / Collapse search
'Culture of lawlessness' in US driven by woke agenda: FOP national vice president

Joe Gamaldi calls on district attorneys and judges 'to grow a spine'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Joe Gamaldi sounds off on violent crime surges and the lack of accountability for crime on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fraternal Order of Police National Vice President Joe Gamaldi said there is "a culture of lawlessness" in the United States Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"What we really need is [district attorneys] and judges to grow a spine and actually prosecute criminals and throw the book at them," he told guest host Jeanine Pirro. "Because right now we have a culture of lawlessness in this country, and it's perpetuated by the woke agenda, which is no consequences, revolving door."

"And it's also carried by … media hacks like Brian Stelter [who] tell the public, ‘Yeah, violent crime is just a Republican talking point.’"

IF YOU WANT TO STOP CRIME, FIRST STOP LIBERAL CRIME POLICIES

2021 saw the highest murder rate in a generation, Gamaldi noted, as a result of which people are advocating new gun laws. Current laws are not enforced, he said.

The far-left has "emboldened" criminals to commit crimes knowing there will be no consequences for doing so. For example, no participants in the riots of 2020 were held accountable for their involvement in the riots, he continued.

  • Police converge on the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn, one of numerous during the day, on July 14, 2021 in New York City.
    Police converge on the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
    New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.   (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/GC Images)

  • Crime scene tape hangs from a door knob outside of a tow company garage following a shooting where at least 15 people were reported to have been shot, two fatally, on March 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The shooting took place at a party in an event space attached to the garage in the city's south side Park Manor neighborhood.
    Crime scene tape hangs from a door knob outside of a tow company garage following a shooting where at least 15 people were reported to have been shot, two fatally.   (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"So you've taught an entire generation a lesson that you can do whatever you want out on these streets. You're not going to be held accountable. You're not going to go to jail."

"And when we ask politicians to take this seriously, all we get is a bunch of pearl-clutching … "

Gamaldi called on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to pledge to hold "these violent criminals, these degenerate dirtbags" accountable and put them in jail.

New Yorkers "expected a lot" from the former police captain Adams when they voted him into office, Pirro replied, adding that most New Yorkers are "very disappointed in him."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.