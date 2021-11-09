Progressive San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin to face recall election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California Department of Elections on Tuesday certified a petition seeking to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, forcing the progressive prosecutor to defend his post in a recall election next summer.

"Today the Department of Elections certified that the petition to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin contains a sufficient number of valid signatures and that the petition is successful," said Director of Elections John Arntz, who sent a letter to petition organizers announcing the conclusion of the certification.

As the first petition to recall Boudin failed to garner enough signatures to trigger a special election, news of a second recall effort against Boudin came in August. Last month, prior to the certification of the petition, NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit reported "more than 83,000 signatures" had already been submitted to force Boudin into a special election during the statewide primary election on June 7, 2022.

"As prescribed under California Elections Code 11225, the Department reviewed 4,174 signatures (5% of the total submitted) that were randomly selected from the 83,484 signatures submitted with the petition," Arntz wrote. "Based on this review, the Department determined the petition contained a number of valid signatures greater than the minimum of 51,325 signatures required for the petition to be deemed successful."

Two prosecutors, Brooke Jenkins and Don Du Bain, stepped down from their posts in Boudin’s office due to his lack of commitment to prosecuting crimes .

Boudin drew criticism earlier this year when a parolee — who was released back on the streets due to his office’s actions — killed two pedestrians after running a red light in a stolen car.

Should voters go against Boudin in the recall election, San Francisco Mayor London Breed would be tasked with finding an interim replacement until one could be elected next November.

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from Boudin's office.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.