Ron Vitiello hits back at liberal DC mayor's claim migrants are being 'tricked': 'Ring up the White House'

Former Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello called out Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for complaining about migrants being bussed to the nation's capital from the Texas-Mexico border.

Vitiello joined "America's Newsroom" to call out Bowser's hypocrisy and urged the mayor to go to the White House and ask for a solution to the influx of migrants if she wants the bussing to end.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday to discuss the persistent homelessness problem plaguing her city.

Bowser said many migrants are being brought from the border and are being "tricked" into getting on buses to the city.

"We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C. I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks. I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America," Bowser said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent buses of illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. in recent months to manage the growing numbers pouring in from the border.

"They're being overwhelmed, and they're offering people to volunteer to take a bus ride to D.C. and they're ending up here and being tricked is not part of the plan. Texas is doing this, so they can relieve some of the pressure," Vitiello explained.

Vitiello went on to further address Bowser's suggestion that she does not want the migrant bussing to continue and said she should take up this problem with the White House.

"If she's concerned about this, she needs to ring up the White House and ask them what their plan is," he said.

"Are we going to continue to do this? Hundreds of thousands of people coming every single month, thousands are coming every 24 hours. I have not heard one iota of a plan on how they're going to fix this or how they're going to make it better. They're overwhelming every single system."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report