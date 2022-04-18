Seventh bus of illegal immigrants en route from Texas to US Capitol in Washington: Gov. Greg Abbott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that the seventh bus full of undocumented migrants released into his state is on its way to Washington, D.C., with the steps of the U.S. Capitol their final destination.

Abbott told "Hannity" that he was forced to come up with "new ideas to do the federal government's job" as border checkpoints struggle to manage the flow of people attempting to enter the United States and the Biden administration's move to eliminate the Title 42 expulsion provision.

ABBOTT APPROVES USE OF BUSES TO TRANSPORT MIGRANTS FROM TEXAS TO STEPS OF CAPITAL IN DC

"It’s an atrocity that we have a President of the United States that is not securing the border. He is violating laws passed by Congress to secure the border and on top of that, we have a president who is turning a blind eye to security-based issues by allowing people on terrorist watch lists to come into the United States of America," Abbott said.

"What the president is doing is outrageous and as a result, Texas is taking unprecedented action. As we're speaking right now, The seventh bus is en route from Texas to Washington, D.C. This bussing process is going to continue," Abbott said.

Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) last week to begin transporting illegal immigrants released from federal custody in Texas to Washington, D.C. and other locations outside the Lone Star State. Charter busses have since dropped off migrants – many released into small Texas communities that Abbott said are overwhelmed – in Washington.

"The Biden Administration, they were dropping off illegal immigrants just into small towns on the border," Abbott told Sean Hannity. "And I said, we are not going to allow that to happen. People in the local communities were overrun by the people they dumped off in these local communities, and they were grappling with how to deal with it."



TEXAS CLAIMS A WIN AFTER ABBOTT PLEDGED TO BUS ILLEGAL MIGRANTS TO WASHINGTON, DC

Abbott's plan seems to have caught the attention of the White House. In the days since announcing the move, fewer communities have complained about immigrants being deposited in their towns by federal authorities, Abbott told Fox News.

"Good news that Jen Psaki did not tell you…the border patrol will no longer be dropping people off in local communities from which we have been bussing people," Abbott said.

Abbott said he is considering sending migrants to Delaware next if he runs "out of room" in D.C.

"We are going to load them up and send them to Washington, D.C. If we run out of room there," he told Hannity, "Delaware looks like a great location."

