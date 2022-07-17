Mayor Bowser claims illegal immigrants crowding DC homeless shelters are asylum seekers 'tricked' onto buses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday to discuss the persistent homelessness problem plaguing her city.

Host Margaret Brennen brought up a Washington Post report that suggested homeless shelters are now being filled with illegal immigrants being bused in from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser admitted that it’s a "significant issue" and called on the federal government to get more involved as she fears illegal immigrants are being "tricked" into traveling to her city.

"Well, this is a very significant issue. We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses. We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C. I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks. I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America," Bowser said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent multiple buses of illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. to manage the growing numbers pouring in from the border. His order to bus migrants to D.C. came after multiple border communities have complained about an influx of illegal immigrants.

After Bowser’s answer, however, Brennan questioned whether local and national taxpayers would be forced to pick up the tab for these migrants. Bowser insisted that neither was true.

"Local taxpayers are not picking up the tab. They should not pick up the tab. We really need a coordinated federal response. We know that it’s done for refugees who come to the states from all points of the world and the same has to be done in the situation," Bowser said.

On Friday, a group of 22 House Republicans demanded answers from the Biden administration after reports suggested the federal government had been transporting illegal immigrants throughout the country to receive abortions.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection also released its June monthly report which revealed over 200,000 border crossings. That included a record number of terrorist sightings as well as over 15,000 unaccompanied children.