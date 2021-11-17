Ron DeSantis welcomes the Patriot Awards to 'the freest state' in the US

Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance as the opening speaker for Fox Nation’s third annual Patriot Awards in Hollywood, Florida, Wednesday evening.

"It's an honor for me as governor to be able to welcome the Fox Nation Patriot Awards to the freest state in these United States," DeSantis told the crowd.

During his speech, the governor spotlighted the state’s efforts to keep Florida free throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We protected people's right to earn a living and business' right to be open, kids' right to be in school. We were not going to let Florida descend into a Faucian dystopia, where people's freedoms were curtailed and their livelihoods were destroyed," DeSantis said.

"We choose freedom over Faucism," he continued.

DeSantis pushed back against vaccine mandates, saying nobody should lose their job over a jab. He also announced new Florida legislation that will make it unlawful for an employer to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

"I'm happy to say that tomorrow I'll be signing legislation in the state of Florida that says in Florida, you have a right to earn a living, they can't make you choose between a jab or their job," he said.

By next year, DeSantis hopes to enact legislation which gives out-of-state law enforcement professional moving to Florida a $5,000 signing bonus.

"We are proud in the state of Florida to stand behind the men and women of law enforcement. When other places were defunding law enforcement, we were funding and then some, we get thousand-dollar bonuses to every police officer in the state of Florida this year," the governor said. "And next year, I'm going to sign legislation that tells all these folks across the country who are being treated so poorly in Seattle or Portland or Minneapolis in New York. If you come to Florida, you're going to be welcome and we're going to give you a $5,000 signing bonus."

DeSantis concluded his speech noting that it’s up to patriots to make sure the country remains "free."

"You got to stand your ground. Hold the line. Don't ever back down," DeSantis said. "That's what we're doing in the state of Florida."

