American heroes set to be honored at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards speak out ahead of ceremony

Three American heroes set to be honored at the third annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards spoke with "Fox & Friends" ahead of the ceremony.

Retired Green Beret Scott Mann will receive the Heroism Award for his efforts to evacuate American citizens and allies in Afghanistan by founding Task Force Pineapple. The operation is still being conducted as 2021 comes to a close.

"I’m definitely not a hero," Mann asserted. "But the folks that I work with, the volunteer veterans who have been on the world’s longest 911 call and those Afghans who waded through those canals, they’re the real heroes in this thing."

He added that it was "amazing" to see combat veterans run into the breach and show the rest of the country "what real leadership looks like" when the "institutional leadership failed."

Meanwhile, Washington D.C. Metro Police Officer Taylor Brandt will receive the Back the Blue Award after saving nine lives during her first year as a rookie on the force.

Despite anti-police rhetoric and police funds being reallocated across the country, Brandt says that she has been lucky enough to have great support from the city and her fellow officers.

Brushing aside praise, Brandt modestly attested that her efforts on the force were the result of "blind luck" and "being in the right place at the right time." She nonetheless attained that she was proud of her efforts.

David Beamer will be accepting the Courage Award on behalf of his son Todd Beamer, whose famous "Let’s Roll" mission helped to retake control of Flight 93 during the September 11, 2011 attacks.

"What they did was what our country needed," said David.

Beamer noted that brave people aboard the flight undoubtedly saved lives, as they thwarted the terrorists who reportedly sought to crash the plane into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

"One of the reasons I’m so thankful Fox in honoring Todd is it gives us a cause to remember not only what happened that day, but what happened in the days after, the months, the years, and now decades," said Beamer. "Thousands more have volunteered to serve, sacrifice all to keep us all free and safe. We need to remember that."

