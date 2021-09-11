Fox Nation offering First Responders free subscription, new content honoring America's heroes

Starting today, all active First Responders get to enjoy one free year of Fox Nation.



The streaming service, a complement to Fox News Channel with a wide variety of content --- ranging from true crime stories to faith-centric features and historical documentaries --- is offering a one-time free subscription to anyone currently serving in EMS, police, or firefighting capacities.



With a goal of honoring our nation’s heroes, Fox Nation is, additionally, releasing four new specials this week - each honing in on the various and valiant efforts made by those who sacrificed their lives for their fellow Americans. Three specials are now available to stream beginning today: 911: On Scene, Answer the Call, and When Seconds Count. A fourth special, Protect and Serve, will be available to watch on the app starting Tuesday.

WHAT TO WATCH: MAKE IT A SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER WITH NEW FOX NATION CONTENT



'911: On Scene' - Available to stream Monday, 9/12

When you call 911, First Responders run towards danger -- while everyone else is running away. '911: On Scene' takes you along for the ride with America's firefighters, EMTs and paramedics from coast to coast. It's an exclusive peek into the world of the heroes who answer our calls for help every single day.



‘Answer the Call’ - Available to stream Monday, 9/12

Answer the Call is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance and support to the families of New York City First Responders who have been killed in the line of duty. To date, the organization supports over 550 families by providing financial assistance from day one through the rest of their lives. These families are living memories of the brave individuals who risked their lives to save ours. While they have dealt with incomparable loss, there is inspiration in how they move forward and those who help them along the way.



Fox Nation will also donate $5 to Answer the Call on behalf of each new subscriber with a maximum donation of $50,000 during the week of September 13-20.



‘When Seconds Count’ - Available to stream Monday, 9/12

Hosted by Fox News' Harris Faulkner. Each day, a first responder is tasked to be a hero. Witness dramatic rescues caught on tape across the country: from burning buildings, to swimming pools to treacherous hiking trails. These are the stories of the men and women who answer the calls and the ones who know just how to react when seconds count.

