Pittsburgh bookstore hands out free ‘anti-ICE whistles,’ owner says she’s not worried about losing followers

A business owner in Pittsburgh is saying she's not worried that her anti-​​ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) social media posts could cost her customers, saying she is more concerned about her anti-ICE advocacy than anything else.

Lizzie McCoy, who owns Blythe Books in Brentwood, told Pittsburgh Public Source that she posted a warning about ICE being present through her Blythe Books Instagram page.

"Please check in on any neighbors you have who might not be able to leave their house in these conditions," she wrote. "You’re always welcome to tag our store, and we will do our best to spread any [sightings] we see," using the ice cube emoji, and writing, "[ICE] out of Pittsburgh!"

McCoy said the prospect of losing followers is not something that worries her.

"To me, that’s really not important," she said. "If I lose followers, but I let the community as a whole know that there’s ICE presence in Brentwood, at the end of night, I lay my head down and sleep. It doesn’t bother me."

The bookstore even offers free ICE whistles, with a sign next to a whistle container full of whistles that reads, "Anti-ICE whistle. Free. Take and share! Please don't test in store, they work."

Marla Solnik, who owns Creative Chem Co, also in Pittsburgh, was part of the national Jan. 30 "ICE Out!" protest where some businesses closed their doors to show their opposition to ICE.

"It’s an unprecedented moment, and it is a human issue," Solnik said. "It is not OK to be pulling people off the streets. It is not OK to not be doing due process. It’s not OK to see violence like this happening in our communities, and I am not going to stay silent in these moments."

Some businesses, however, remained open, and donated funds to anti-ICE organizations such as Frontline Dignity.

Pittsburgh’s Public Source reported that Trace Brewing raised $300 for Frontline Dignity on Jan. 30, an organization that holds anti-ICE trainings.

"If we can grab someone’s attention with a printed flyer or a QR code, I think that’s really important," Katie Rado, general manager of Trace Brewing, said. "Attending some of our fundraising events, which are always free, gives more access to that specific charity or anti-ICE movement or that’s creating a greater, stronger community."

Aadam Soorma, who also works at Trace Brewing, said anti-ICE advocacy is a "moral obligation."

"I think a lot of the people you talk to in Pittsburgh embody that characteristic," Soorma said. "I think of it more as a bit of a moral obligation to provide that space and be like, yes, you can thrive here."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Aadam Soorma, head of marketing and guest experience at Trace Brewing, said the company is not concerned about losing business.

"To be honest, most of our day to day guests at Trace are a reflection of our own staff and community here in Bloomfield," Soorma said. "We're lucky to be surrounded by compassionate people and we're intentional in how we program and activate our space to prioritize access and inclusion. I don't foresee us losing business for peeling off a portion of our sales proceeds to benefit Casa San Jose and Frontline Dignity. We'll be doing more benefit nights throughout the calendar year."

