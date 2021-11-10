Tamyra Mensah-Stock, first Black female wrestling Olympic gold medalist, wins 'Most Valuable Patriot'

On August 3rd, 2021 during the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win the gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling.



And though her crowning athletic achievements were no doubt deserving of her sudden jolt in popularity, it was actually her subsequent display of patriotism that garnered her "viral" status - and earned her the title of Fox Nation’s MVP of the year: Most Valuable Patriot.



"I was taught to love my country," Mensah-Stock said upon receiving the award at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards ceremony at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida Wednesday night.



Fighting through tears, she credited her faith, her family, and her friends for being where she is today.



OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST TAMYRA MENSAH-STOCK ON REPRESENTING TEAM USA: 'THIS IS WHERE I WAS BORN AND RAISED'

The third annual Patriot Awards, emceed by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran Pete Hegseth, showcased and awarded America's finest patriots - including military veterans, first responders, and other inspirational heroes like Mensah-Stock.



Presenting the award to Mensah-Stock was Fox News' Laura Ingraham, who noted that the Olympian "radiates a positive, infectious attitude," and uses her platform "to share her love."



"You've inspired so many just from your love of country," Ingraham said after presenting her with this year's MVP award.



Mensah-Stock's refreshing display of patriotism in August served as a stark contrast to many fellow Olympians who used the Games as a platform to air their grievances over the United States.



Following her victory in Tokyo, Mensah-Stock, contrarily, draped the American flag over her shoulders, now-famously saying: "I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there, I love it, and I'm so happy I get to represent U-S-A!"



"Watching that post-match interview, I never felt so much pride," Tamyra's sister, Tarkyia Mensah, told Fox Nation. "A patriot is someone who supports their country and defends it when the time comes – she's a patriot."



