Pastor Jeffress: Conservative Christians will turn out in record numbers to reject left's 'godless agenda'

Fox News contributor Pastor Robert Jeffress predicted conservative Christians will turn out in "historic" numbers this November because they "hate the godless agenda of the left." Jeffress joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the "rotting decay" of American culture will spur record turnout for the midterms.

ROBERT JEFFRESS: Tip O'Neill used to have a saying all politics are local, and we care about the things that really impact our lives every day, like gasoline prices, skyrocketing interest rates, the border, crime and so forth. But what I'm seeing right now as I travel around the country is conservative Christians are interested in some other things, too. There is a level of concern I've never seen before about what they perceive to be the rotting decay of the culture, specifically the leftist agenda that liberals are trying to cram down the throats of Americans and especially American children. And I believe they're going to turn out in record numbers during the usual sleepy midterms, not because they love the Republican Party, but because they hate the godless agenda of the left. I think it's going to be historic.

