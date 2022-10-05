Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends First
Published

Pastor Jeffress: Conservative Christians will turn out in record numbers to reject left's 'godless agenda'

Jeffress detailed the 'rotting decay' of American culture and how it will backfire on the left on 'Fox & Friends First'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Texas pastor cities education as key issue ahead of midterms: 'Rotting decay of culture' Video

Texas pastor cities education as key issue ahead of midterms: 'Rotting decay of culture'

Fox News contributor Pastor Robert Jeffress joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss what issues matter to conservative Christians as they head to the polls in November.

Fox News contributor Pastor Robert Jeffress predicted conservative Christians will turn out in "historic" numbers this November because they "hate the godless agenda of the left." Jeffress joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the "rotting decay" of American culture will spur record turnout for the midterms. 

AHEAD OF MIDTERMS, PARENTS ARE FLEXING THEIR POLITICAL MUSCLES 

ROBERT JEFFRESS: Tip O'Neill used to have a saying all politics are local, and we care about the things that really impact our lives every day, like gasoline prices, skyrocketing interest rates, the border, crime and so forth. But what I'm seeing right now as I travel around the country is conservative Christians are interested in some other things, too. There is a level of concern I've never seen before about what they perceive to be the rotting decay of the culture, specifically the leftist agenda that liberals are trying to cram down the throats of Americans and especially American children. And I believe they're going to turn out in record numbers during the usual sleepy midterms, not because they love the Republican Party, but because they hate the godless agenda of the left. I think it's going to be historic. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW:

Biden administration announces task force to protect abortion rights ahead of midterms Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.