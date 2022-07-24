Concerned moms reveal deciding-vote issues: Inflation 'hitting pocketbooks,' education 'excellence, choice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a recent Fox News poll shows the majority of American moms feel "extremely" motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections, some parents are speaking out about which issues will decide their votes.

"There's no shock anymore about how expensive things are," Texas mother of seven Tina Aviles said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday. "The policies that are in effect are hitting my pocketbook and hitting the pocketbooks of moms across America."

Aviles expressed she’s noticed a shift in Americans’ perception on what has caused 40-year-high inflation.

"In my opinion, it's just bad policy. It's bad policy," Aviles continued. "You listen to the so-called experts on the economy that are like, ‘Oh, inflation? There’s going to be a little bit of a bump.’ Oops. One year later, ‘We made a mistake.’ It's worse than it's ever been."

Other moms voiced education as a top concern ahead of the midterms, ranging from worries over COVID-19 school closures and a lack of alternative school choices.

"They cannot close schools again. They absolutely can't re-mask our children, and there needs to be excellence and choice in education," Sharon McKeeman, a mother of four from California, also said on Sunday’s panel.

McKeeman decided to run for a spot on her children’s school board after she felt educators and leadership undermined the value of the family unit.

"The mama bears are awake and we are active, and I am certain that these local elections can really change the trajectory this year of our nation," McKeeman said. "When our school boards and our city councils look different and have different leadership, that's going to translate to the representatives in our capitals having to behave different as well."

San Diego mom of three Melissa O’Connor explained why she moved one of her children into private schooling over constantly changing COVID-19 mandates.

"I had to step in for my son," O’Connor said. "In our family, we had a line of what we would tolerate from our local school district and from our governor and even our local health officials, and that line was crossed."

The San Diego mother further expanded on the belief that children are under the jurisdiction of their parents, not teachers or school boards.

"We have the final authority to say what's best for them," O’Connor added, "and we're going to assert that authority."