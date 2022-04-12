Ahead of midterms, parents are flexing their political muscles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents spent much of 2021 fighting back against COVID-19 regulations and controversial curricula in their children's schools, but now they're mobilizing ahead of the midterms this fall in a move to expand their influence.

Laura Zorc, the director of education reform at the conservative advocacy group Freedom Works and a Florida parent, said she became an activist after the Common Core debate in 2012. As a mother and grandmother of children in the public schools, however, she said other parents who hadn't been activists also got fired up and have planned to make their voices heard at the polls.

"The way that we're going to get involved in these midterms is, we're going to get out there, we're going to volunteer, we're going to show up and we are going to vote," Zorc said. "And the individuals that are not protecting our parental rights, we are dedicated, and we are organizing to vote them out of office."

Those parents' initial involvement in the school system came after COVID-19 protocols and continued closures prompted them to question why educators weren't reopening or loosening restrictions on students. After pushing for schools to reopen, they also voiced concern over the teaching of critical race theory and lesson plans related to gender and sexual orientation.

Some parents formed nonprofits as a way to band together and push for parents' rights to be involved in their child's education. The Moms for Liberty organization formed just over a year ago and has expanded to over 80,000 members across 34 states. Their co-founder said that although they've only made endorsements in school board races, some chapters have hosted events with candidates who they believe support their cause.

"Our individual members can support anyone they want in any race," said Tina Descovich, one of the co-founders of the group. "We welcome them to speak to our groups and to present to our organization where they stand on education and parental rights."

Moms for Liberty has launched a political action committee in Florida as well as a few federal PACs, but the group was still working on fundraising. Descovich said some candidates have reached out to the group for an endorsement.

"We keep saying that 2022 is the year of the parent. We can't wait to see what the fall brings," she added.

Parental Rights in Education has also launched a federal PAC in the last few years and endorsed candidates in school board races. Like others, the group also was looking to expand its influence.

"We are getting involved in [races for U.S.] Congress, but also House of Representatives at the state level and senators as well," said Suzanne Gallagher, the group's executive director. "Whoever wants it [and] says that they want to do something about our issue, and they line up with our issues, then we will endorse them."

Education issues became a major focal point in politics after the Virginia gubernatorial race last fall. Republican Glenn Youngkin positioned himself on the side of parents while his challenger, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, said during a debate, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

A Fox News poll just ahead of Election Day showed Youngkin ahead of McAuliffe with parents by a double-digit margin in the wake of the gaffe.

The American Federation of Teachers announced it supported parental involvement in education but expressed concern about some so-called "vocal minorities" who, according to the group, wanted to marginalize kids and censor teachers.

"Educators welcome parent involvement in schools, because our kids do best when teachers, parents and caregivers work together," said AFT president Randi Weingarten in a statement to Fox News. "We have a lot to do to help kids recover and thrive this year after two years of an unprecedented pandemic. So rather than help us help our kids socially, academically and emotionally, these vocal minorities want to marginalize LGBTQ kids, censor teachers and ban books."

She added, "It is clearly political but it has many non-political ramifications, and it is not reflective of most parents, who, polls and school visits consistently tell us, approve of their kids’ teachers and the jobs their schools are doing."

Democrats have been trying to also harness this renewed energy in education issues by uniting parents against Youngkin's policies. Last week, liberal groups accused the governor of "whitewashing history" in a press call about curriculum changes in Virginia. Advocates encouraged parents to use Youngkin's tip line – initially set up to allow parents to voice concerns and complaints about educators – to call for an inclusive curriculum instead.

"Our message is clear: stop lying to our children," Svante Myrick, the executive director of People For the American Way, told reporters. "The attempt to make us believe that Black history is not American history is an attempt to stop progress in real time."