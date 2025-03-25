Pam Bondi issues new warning to far-left Democrat over 'dangerous' rhetoric toward Elon Musk, Ted Cruz

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is "threatening lives" with her rhetoric against DOGE head Elon Musk after left-wing activists targeted Tesla dealerships. Bondi told host Sean Hannity that the Texas Democrat should apologize or face censure by the House.

MEDIA, DEMS CELEBRATE TESLA WOES AS ANGER OVER ELON MUSK'S ROLE IN TRUMP ADMIN CONTINUES

PAM BONDI: After she said that about Elon, she said, 'well, I didn't mean violence,' but however, your words have consequences. And what happened after she said that about Elon Musk? She's a Texan in her own home state after she said that this morning, three explosive devices were found in Austin, Texas. So she needs to unequivocally denounce the violence. She must apologize immediately, not only to all Texans, but to our country, to the American shareholders of Tesla, because she is promoting violence. And then you showed the clip of what she said about Senator Cruz. I believe she probably will be censured by Congress for saying that. People don't learn. She's using her public persona, her public platform to increase her followers, to increase her significance. And she is threatening lives, safety. When she did this at Tesla, people's lives are in danger. This is America. We're in a free country, and she's yet encouraging this violence in our country. Think of all the lives that could have been jeopardized in Texas just today by her words and what she's done, but she didn't stop with that. She continued on with Senator Cruz. She has to apologize immediately and denounce the violence.

The attorney general continued her criticism of Crockett's rhetoric, telling "Hannity" that the lawmaker is calling for "further insurrection" despite being previously warned to "tread very carefully."

PAM BONDI: It's interesting that these people wrap themselves in the First Amendment, but they hate Elon Musk because he's practicing the First Amendment and … But again, words have consequences. And she does need to tread very carefully. We don't know what else she's saying, what else she's doing. But she needs to immediately apologize and denounce this because, even in her home state, violence is happening after she made these statements. It's dangerous. She has to know it's dangerous, and she's calling for further insurrection on her birthday this weekend.

Crockett came under fire last week for saying during a "Tesla Takedown" online call that, "all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down ."

This comes amid a spate of violent attacks, vandalism and doxxing against Tesla owners and workers.

INCENDIARY DEVICES LOCATED AT TESLA DEALERSHIP, AUSTIN POLICE SAY

After several vehicles at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas were set ablaze last week, FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans told reporters that the incident "certainly has some of the hallmarks" of a terrorist attack, but that it was still too early to say for sure. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is currently investigating the incident.

In response to an interviewer's question about how Democrats can win elections specifically in the red state of Texas, Crockett said , "I think that you punch, I think you punch, I think you OK with punching."

"It’s Ted Cruz," she went on. "I mean, like this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him, like at all. Like you go clean off on him."

Responding to the clip, the White House’s "rapid response" X account called Crockett "another unhinged Democrat inciting violence."

Crockett has said that her calls to action are "nonviolent" and are about figuratively "fighting" for democracy.

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.