Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Democrats need to be 'OK with punching' in races against Ted Cruz, Republicans

'This dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard,' Crockett said of Cruz

Cortney O'Brien By Cortney O'Brien Fox News
Published
Jasmine Crockett says talks 'reminiscent' of taking Biden down are happening about Chuck Schumer Video

Jasmine Crockett says talks 'reminiscent' of taking Biden down are happening about Chuck Schumer

Progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett said there are some talks between Democratic donors on what to do about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said in a new interview that Democrats need to drop their Mr. Nice Guy routine and start to "punch" in their races against Republicans.

Crockett was blunt when asked how Democrats can win elections specifically in the red state of Texas, reflecting on Rep. Colin Allred's, D-Texas, loss to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in November.

"I think you punch," Crockett said in an interview when asked how Democrats turn things around. "I think you're OK with punching."

Crockett spoke about resistance to the Trump administration in the interview with Lone Star Politics.

"The reality is we're dealing with an administration that is lawless and disrespectful and so the idea that we're still going to be nice and friendly and kind and try to look for some sense of normalcy when we're literally living in a time that is anything but normal. I think that we've got to get comfortable with letting our hair down a little bit," Crockett told NBC 5's Phil Prazan and Gromer Jeffers from the Dallas Morning News.

JASMINE CROCKETT DESCRIBES DEMOCRATIC DONOR TALK ON SCHUMER ‘REMINISCENT’ OF BIDEN BEING TAKEN DOWN

Jasmine Crockett

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. ((Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

Crockett said right now it needs to be clear to voters that Democrats "are not weak."

"And I don't know that anybody believes that we're not weak," she said. 

Crockett blasted the Senate Democrats who "rolled over" and supported the Republican-proposed continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., defended his vote by saying a shutdown would be worse for everyday Americans, but progressive members of the party continue to hold his feet to the fire over the decision.

"I think that as empathetic [as] we are, we need to show that we have always been the party that will fight for what's right for all people," Crockett said. "So we really are fighters."

CHUCK SCHUMER DRAWS IRE OF DEMOCRATS, LIBERAL MEDIA VOICES AFTER VOTING TO AVERT SHUTDOWN

Colin Allred campaigns for Kamala Harris

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred reacts at a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 25. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

Crockett said Allred started to be tougher toward the end of his 2024 Senate race.

"And I love Colin, and I think toward the end he started to punch a little harder," she continued. "But, like, it's Ted Cruz. I mean, this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him. Like at all. Like you go clean off on him."

Being more aggressive in their messaging will only help voters feel more connected to the candidate, she argued.

Some conservative X accounts accused Crockett of "inciting violence" with her remarks.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT CALLS PRESIDENT TRUMP AN ‘ENEMY TO THE UNITED STATES’

Crockett has taken a more aggressive approach with her politics than many of her colleagues since taking office.

In one recent exchange with a journalist, Crockett said she would tell Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk to "f--- off" if given the chance to tell him something.

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is seen during votes in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett and Cruz for further comment.

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Twitter: @obrienc2