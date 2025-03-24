Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Democrats need to be 'OK with punching' in races against Ted Cruz, Republicans

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said in a new interview that Democrats need to drop their Mr. Nice Guy routine and start to "punch" in their races against Republicans.

Crockett was blunt when asked how Democrats can win elections specifically in the red state of Texas, reflecting on Rep. Colin Allred's, D-Texas, loss to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in November.

"I think you punch," Crockett said in an interview when asked how Democrats turn things around. "I think you're OK with punching."

Crockett spoke about resistance to the Trump administration in the interview with Lone Star Politics.

"The reality is we're dealing with an administration that is lawless and disrespectful and so the idea that we're still going to be nice and friendly and kind and try to look for some sense of normalcy when we're literally living in a time that is anything but normal. I think that we've got to get comfortable with letting our hair down a little bit," Crockett told NBC 5's Phil Prazan and Gromer Jeffers from the Dallas Morning News.

Crockett said right now it needs to be clear to voters that Democrats "are not weak."

"And I don't know that anybody believes that we're not weak," she said.

Crockett blasted the Senate Democrats who "rolled over" and supported the Republican-proposed continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., defended his vote by saying a shutdown would be worse for everyday Americans, but progressive members of the party continue to hold his feet to the fire over the decision.

"I think that as empathetic [as] we are, we need to show that we have always been the party that will fight for what's right for all people," Crockett said. "So we really are fighters."

Crockett said Allred started to be tougher toward the end of his 2024 Senate race.

"And I love Colin, and I think toward the end he started to punch a little harder," she continued. "But, like, it's Ted Cruz. I mean, this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him. Like at all. Like you go clean off on him."

Being more aggressive in their messaging will only help voters feel more connected to the candidate, she argued.

Some conservative X accounts accused Crockett of "inciting violence" with her remarks.

Crockett has taken a more aggressive approach with her politics than many of her colleagues since taking office.

In one recent exchange with a journalist, Crockett said she would tell Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk to "f--- off" if given the chance to tell him something.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett and Cruz for further comment.