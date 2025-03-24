Incendiary devices located at Tesla dealership, Austin police say

Incendiary devices were discovered at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, on Monday morning, authorities said, the latest in widespread acts of violence targeting the electric carmaker.

The bomb squad removed the devices without incident after they were discovered at the dealership along U.S. Highway 183, the Austin Police Department said.

Police did not provide details about the incendiary devices.

Police said the investigation remains open and there is no further information available for release at this time.

Tesla security has been spotlighted after nationwide incidents targeting the electric vehicles, dealerships, storage lots and charging stations in protest of Musk, who President Donald Trump tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). DOGE was tasked with slashing wasteful federal spending and has laid off tens of thousands of federal employees as part of its cuts.

So far, three individuals have been charged in federal cases after using Molotov cocktails to attack Tesla properties around the country. Each faces charges that carry a minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said Thursday. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.