Far-left Democrat slammed for ‘unhinged’ threat against prominent GOP senator: 'Inciting violence'

Progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is being slammed online as "unhinged" for using violent rhetoric implying that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "has to be knocked over the head, like hard."

Cruz responded to the controversy simply by posting a meme to X.

Crockett was recently warned by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to "tread very carefully" after calling for Elon Musk to be "taken down."

Seemingly not heeding Bondi’s warning, another interview clip surfaced today of Crockett advocating for figuratively "punching" her fellow Texan, Cruz.

In response to a question about how Democrats can win elections specifically in the red state of Texas, Crockett said, "I think that you punch, I think you punch, I think you OK with punching."

"It’s Ted Cruz," she went on. "I mean, like this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him, like at all. Like you go clean off on him."

Responding to the clip, the White House’s "rapid response" X account, called Crockett "another unhinged Democrat inciting violence."

Popular conservative account "Libs of TikTok" also chimed in, calling for Crockett to be investigated.

"Rep Jasmine Crockett: I am totally against violence! Rep Jasmine Crockett on the same day: Knock Ted Cruz over the head and punch your opponents," the account said, adding, "The Democratic Party is the party of violence and hypocrisy."

"Rep Jasmine Crocket [sic] is explicitly calling for violence," it went on. "She needs to be investigated."

Cruz responded to Libs of TikTok’s post about Crockett claiming to be against violence with a meme that read: "You keep using that word… I do not think it means what you think it means."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, commented: "Pro tip: don’t say things like this, whether you’re in Congress or not."

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor expressed concern that some mentally disturbed individuals could take this as a call to action.

"Crockett says you should ‘punch’ your opponents, then says Senator Ted Cruz ‘has to be knocked over the head, like, hard.’ They know what they’re doing. Mentally ill leftists take this as a call to action," he said. "Jasmine Crockett is ONCE AGAIN inciting violence against Republicans."

This comes amid a spate of violent attacks, vandalism and doxxing against Tesla owners and workers.

In some cases, individuals have set fire to Tesla vehicles. After several vehicles at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas were set ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday morning, FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans told reporters that the incident "certainly has some of the hallmarks" of a terrorist attack, but that it was still too early to say for sure. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is currently investigating the incident.

Crockett came under fire last week as well for saying during a "Tesla Takedown" online call that, "all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down."

"I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money," she said.

Crockett has said that her calls to action are "nonviolent" and are about figuratively "fighting" for democracy.

Crockett and Cruz did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Cortney O'Brien and Taylor Penley contributed to this report.