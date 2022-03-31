NYC pizza shop owner stabbed while protecting woman from attacker warns crime is 'completely insane'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A military veteran and his father are being hailed as heroes after they were stabbed a combined total of 10 times while trying to save a woman being robbed outside their New York City pizza shop.

Louie Suljovic, owner of Louie’s Pizzeria in Queens, told "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that his father, Cazim, is still in the hospital but is doing much better.

He said the decision to run to the woman’s aid was "just part of our character."

"My father’s character – he taught us to do the best thing for everybody and always try to protect people," he said. "We have to do something for other people who are weaker, who can’t do for themselves."

Suljovic kept his restaurant open throughout the pandemic and donated food to his community when it was needed, but he now believes actions by his city leaders are harming his neighborhood.

"You’ve had the change of the bail reform, which has now created a new breed of criminals that know they can do whatever they want and get away with it," he told host Ashley Strohmier.

He said the crime in his community is "completely insane."

"If you asked me this two years ago, no, it would have never been like this," he said. "I’ve never seen such criminal activity and pure violence."

New York lawmakers maintain bail reform policies have not contributed to the rise in violent crime in the city. Suljovic, however, said those policies are "100 percent" to blame.

"When you can be arrested two or three times in literally a 24-hour period and be out and just allowed to do it again, what’s stopping you?" he asked. "There’s nothing stopping you. It’s basically you’re being rewarded."

Suljovic acknowledged police are doing their jobs and responding to crime, but the liberal policies that deal with criminals after the initial arrest are failing the community.

"I think all communities are coming to a point where they have to protect themselves," he said.