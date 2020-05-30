Ashley Strohmier works as an overnight anchor and news correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in March 2020, and is based out of New York.Read More

Prior to joining FNC, Strohmier served as a general assignment reporter and anchor at KMIZ-TV (ABC) in Columbia, Missouri where she covered crime, as well as state and local politics. In 2014, her in-depth reporting on the state’s Department of Social Services resulted in lawmakers opening an investigation into the agency’s practices, earning her an award from the Kansas City Press Club. More recently, Strohmier was honored by the Missouri Broadcasters Association with the Best News Anchor award in 2019 for her work as an evening news anchor. Throughout her tenure with the station, she also held additional titles, including as solo anchor for News This Morning, which she also produced, anchored and managed its daily content.

Strohmier attended the University of Central Missouri, where she studied criminal justice.