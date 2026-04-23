No husband, no problem. Is this the beginning of an era of spouse-less weddings?

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No husband? No problem. That is what Brittany Allyn, a New York-based influencer, thought when she decided to throw herself a wedding party to celebrate turning 40. Could this be the start of a new trend?

Allyn has over 402,000 Instagram followers and over 383,000 TikTok followers under the username @thirtywaves.

Allyn spoke to Fox News Digital about the decision to throw herself into what became the viral birthday celebration.

It wasn't always the plan to have a wedding-themed party. The content creator originally planned to throw a Saltburn-themed birthday party in the British countryside. The wedding party came to mind when Allyn was struggling to find the perfect dress for the occasion.

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"I was, like, you know, what? Why don't I just wear the white dress? Why don't I kind of go through those motions and find the dress, the dream dress, and, you know, you don't really get to wear like a white extravagant dress other times in your life," Allyn said.

Allyn said she didn't want to miss out on the opportunity to wear the white dress.

"This might be my only wedding, I hope not," Allyn said. "Like I love marriage and celebrating love, but I was, like, why not just go really big?"

Allyn made it clear that the emphasis was wedding-themed. She did not marry herself, and instead of a wedding cake there were cupcakes.

"I didn't marry myself, it was really just about like self-love for the weekend and kind of dressing up and making it a fun thing party and then just celebrating the friendships and family that I have there."

However, there were some parts of the party that were similar to a wedding, including speeches and walking down the aisle.

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Allyn emphasized that the party was not about "putting down men" or "giving up."

"It is not about putting down men and saying you don't need a man. It's just, if this is where you're at, and you're 40, and you have great friends, and you've done a lot for them, then maybe it's time for them to also do a lot for you and show up how they should," she said.

Allyn believes all women should have their bridal moment regardless of their relationship status.

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"This message is for all women that want to have that bride moment. You will never regret it. It is so much fun," she said. "Pick your favorite people. Pick your best friends, your family members. Dress up, feel absolutely beautiful. Wear the dress you've always wanted to wear that you've never had a celebration to wear it to."

Allyn believes women have been given an "extra decade in the modern world" and have more time for their dreams to come true.

"I think 40 really is almost the new 30. I think you know women are doing egg freezing, they're having kids at 45. You can do so much even at 40 and there's beauty and there is youth and there's silliness in it."

When Allyn announced the decision to throw her wedding birthday party on TikTok, she received many comments and over 200,000 views on the video.

"I think you’re starting a cultural phenomenon," one commenter wrote.

"Absolutely iconic. A new movement begins," said another.

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And when she posted about the party, more comments showed up.

"I fear you are doing life correctly my dear," a TikTok user wrote.

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"Anyone in the comments wanting to do this and needs a planner, I'm right here," said another.

Many comments applauded Allyn's unique party. "This is what self-love is," said a TikTok user.