Stand-up comic Becky Robinson’s viral wine-mom character leads to sold-out shows and a fan golf tournament

Stand-up comedian Becky Robinson’s career is really starting to take off, thanks to a wig, a golf outfit from her mother’s closet, and what she calls "one manic episode of improv" she filmed and posted to social media at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson spoke with Fox News Digital in October about her new special, "Entitled," and the inspiration behind her viral comedy character, "Entitled Housewife" — an uninhibited, foul-mouthed parody of wine-mom and country club culture. The character blew up on social media during the pandemic and has helped Robinson build a legion of fans.

"I first found the character by just like improvising, like my parents left the house and I was just like, ‘Scott, where's the Sauvy B?’ I just kind of started yelling at this fake husband kind of how my mom maybe would at my dad if she was upset," she told Fox News.

One of Robinson’s first "Entitled Housewife" videos, posted to YouTube in 2020, shows the character trying — and failing — to back her SUV out of her driveway to make it to a "country club bruncheon."

Wearing a massive golf visor, oversized sunglasses and AirPods, she screams at her imaginary son, Dashiell, to move his toy wagon.

"Dashiell, move your f------ wagon! I’m already 15 minutes late to the country club bruncheon! I don’t have any time for this." She pulls out anyway, with the sound of the wagon crunching under the weight of the car can be heard in the background.

"Whelp, that’s your loss. You could’ve moved it a little faster, OK? Mommy’s got s--- to do."

From the very first video, Robinson had developed an entire fictional family for "Housewife" to yell at.

"And it was that very first day that I started yelling at Scott, at the kids – Dashiell and Maccabee – and my best friend Trish, and her other two friends Jackie and Margo who are like her foursome that she golfs with," Robinson said. "Her universe was just all built in that one, dare I say, manic episode of improv."

When asked where the inspiration for the character came from, Robinson pointed to her parents — and a lot of downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I grew up outside of Portland, Oregon, and went home during the pandemic, and I was with my parents, and they were just like having the time of their lives. My dad was like, ‘Golf is all we have. This is great. This is great. The country club's still open.’ And my mom has had a lot of health issues. She had a brain tumor and breast cancer. And so, by the time the pandemic hit, she was finally healthy. And she was like, ‘This is the time I'm supposed to be out and about having White Claws with the girls.’"

"And I kind of sat there and watched them. It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys are out of your minds,’" she continued. "And I just, I put a wig on, and I went in their closet and I found a skort and a polo and a visor and my dad's Oakleys and, of course, the AirPods. And I started improvising."

The comic told Fox News Digital she wasn’t thinking about what "Entitled Housewife" might do for her career — she just wanted to make herself laugh during the lows of the pandemic.

"And that was the first time I had laughed in a long time. So, it was kind of like, maybe it'll make one other person laugh. And I posted the first video, and it just blew up. I had no idea. I thought it was just gonna be like any other thing."

Robinson recalled how the video even caught the attention of A-list celebrities.

"All these celebrities started DM’ing me. Chris Pratt was like, ‘I gotta play your husband if you're gonna make a movie with this.’ And some of the females – Wendy McClendon Covey, who I've looked up to for years, was like, ‘Yes, if you’re making a movie, I'm in.’ And it just opened up a lot of doors, and I've met so many amazing women."

Hundreds of videos and millions of views later, "Entitled Housewife" has become a household name — and a co-star on Robinson’s ongoing "Member’s Only" tour. The special, filmed during the Boston stop of the tour in April, is split into two parts: one featuring Robinson as herself, and the other featuring the character.

"It’s half me doing stand-up as myself," Robinson explained, describing the first half of the set. She said the first bit is about her "just poking fun at everyday life about the things that we're like, ‘Oh, this isn't quite right,’" and making jokes about being a "modern-day woman."

Describing the second act, she said, "Then the character ‘Entitled Housewife’ rolls up to the theater — running late, as usual — busts down the door, drives onto the stage and does this epic, big performance. At that point, the special turns into what feels like one big party."

"We're trying to make people ruin a couple pairs of pants, hopefully," Robinson added.

In addition to the onstage antics — including what looked like a dance number — the audience also made an impression. Many of the women showed up wearing visors, sunglasses and tennis skorts in tribute to the character.

"Yes, we’ve got a cult," Robinson said, acknowledging her diehard fans.

Recalling when fans first began showing up in costume, she said, "Yeah, the very first show at the tour, kind of the tail end of the pandemic, our first show back, they just descended inside, just visors – everyone came to us. People brought rackets and clubs and like pickleball paddles. And yeah, so from the jump, everyone's been dressing up."

Robinson’s connection to her female fans is so important that she’s hosting her first annual golf tournament in Tulum, Mexico, this month — the "Entitled Housewife Classic."

"We found this epic course — the PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum — and the Conrad Hotel right across the way," Robinson said. "I’m hosting more than 100 people for the weekend, and we’ve got a bunch of brands on board."

"I want a whole weekend with them," she said of the fans. "A night is not enough. It's like, let's do a whole week. So, I'm gonna do a show while we're down there too. And two days of like a kind of a golf tournament."

The tournament is open to the first 100 fans who buy tickets, she said, with plenty of extra perks included.

"Oh, and I also have hired male Chippendales to be the drink cart drivers, because you don't see that in the game of golf. No, it's always very attractive women, so I thought, ‘Let's get some.’"

Robinson’s special is out now on her website, beckyrobinsonthegreat.com.

Readers can also find more info about her upcoming golf tournament at entitledhousewifeclassic.com.