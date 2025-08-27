Expand / Collapse search
Sociology prof celebrates Swift–Kelce engagement, says marriage boom would boost emotional well-being of women

Brad Wilcox says Swift's choice to marry despite being 'icon of female independence' may influence young liberal women

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Marriage makes a comeback in the US as divorce rate plummets Video

Marriage makes a comeback in the US as divorce rate plummets

University of Virginia professor Brad Wilcox discusses what's driving the drop in divorce rate on 'Fox & Friends.'

Professor and author Brad Wilcox says he believes the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could spur a marriage boom, noting that married women tend to be happier than women who are unmarried. 

"What makes Taylor Swift's engagement important is that you have a woman who has been an icon and advocate for empowered, single women, someone who has even pushed back against JD Vance’s childless cat lady comment. Yet even this progressive icon of female independence is now choosing marriage," Wilcox told Fox News Digital

In September, Swift appeared to troll Vice President JD Vance’s remark about "childless cat ladies" when she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris for president with a photo of herself holding her cat on Instagram.

TRAVIS KELCE'S DAD SHARES DETAILS OF SON'S PROPOSAL TO TAYLOR SWIFT

Travis Kelce wraps his arm around Taylor Swift wearing an AFC Champions shirt while Taylor wears a red sweatshirt

Professor and author Brad Wilcox says he thinks there might be a marriage boom spurred by the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Her example could help make many a young progressive woman open to embracing the institution of marriage," Wilcox said of Swift. 

Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia and a fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, also celebrated the engagement on X.

"Expect a spike in marriage. Taylor & Travis put a ring on it," Wilcox wrote Wednesday in a post on X alongside a screenshot of a Yahoo Entertainment article about the engagement

A 2022 General Social Survey found 40% of married mothers between ages 18 and 55 reported being "very happy" with their lives, compared to 22% of unmarried women without children and 17% of single mothers.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE'S ENGAGEMENT DRAWS REACTION FROM SPORTS WORLD

Taylor Swift during the Reputation era

In September, Swift trolled Vice President JD Vance’s remark about "childless cat ladies" by announcing her endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris for president with a photo of herself holding her cat on Instagram. (Getty Images)

"If Taylor’s example inspires large numbers of young women to follow in her family footsteps, that would augur well for the emotional well-being of young women across America," Wilcox said. 

He added that Swift could have a defining impact on women who have not prioritized marriage. 

"Taylor Swift has had a legendary influence on young women in America," Wilcox told Fox News Digital. 

"Given the ‘Taylor Swift effect’ it’s quite possible that she will encourage many young adults to put a ring on it—especially the demographic that is most skeptical about marriage: liberal young women," he added. "If she can make more left-leaning women open their hearts and minds to marriage, we could see a boomlet in marriage in America."

Bride and groom on the beach

A 2022 General Social Survey found 40% of married mothers between the ages of 18 and 55 report being "very happy" with their lives; only 22% of unmarried women with no children and 17% of single mothers report the same.  (iStock)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

