Sociology prof celebrates Swift–Kelce engagement, says marriage boom would boost emotional well-being of women

Professor and author Brad Wilcox says he believes the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could spur a marriage boom, noting that married women tend to be happier than women who are unmarried.

"What makes Taylor Swift's engagement important is that you have a woman who has been an icon and advocate for empowered, single women, someone who has even pushed back against JD Vance’s childless cat lady comment. Yet even this progressive icon of female independence is now choosing marriage," Wilcox told Fox News Digital .

In September, Swift appeared to troll Vice President JD Vance’s remark about "childless cat ladies" when she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris for president with a photo of herself holding her cat on Instagram.

"Her example could help make many a young progressive woman open to embracing the institution of marriage," Wilcox said of Swift.

Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia and a fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, also celebrated the engagement on X.

"Expect a spike in marriage. Taylor & Travis put a ring on it," Wilcox wrote Wednesday in a post on X alongside a screenshot of a Yahoo Entertainment article about the engagement.

A 2022 General Social Survey found 40% of married mothers between ages 18 and 55 reported being "very happy" with their lives, compared to 22% of unmarried women without children and 17% of single mothers.

"If Taylor’s example inspires large numbers of young women to follow in her family footsteps, that would augur well for the emotional well-being of young women across America," Wilcox said.

He added that Swift could have a defining impact on women who have not prioritized marriage.

"Taylor Swift has had a legendary influence on young women in America," Wilcox told Fox News Digital.

"Given the ‘Taylor Swift effect’ it’s quite possible that she will encourage many young adults to put a ring on it—especially the demographic that is most skeptical about marriage: liberal young women," he added. "If she can make more left-leaning women open their hearts and minds to marriage, we could see a boomlet in marriage in America."