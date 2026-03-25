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Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday party draws A-list crowd to Lainey Wilson's Nashville bar

Nicole Kidman, Isla Fisher and Mariska Hargitay were among the guests at Lainey Wilson's bar, Bayou Keys, a source says

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Ryan Phillippe says he and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon have an ‘easy’ co-parenting relationship Video

Ryan Phillippe says he and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon have an ‘easy’ co-parenting relationship

Ryan Phillippe explained how co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon has been easy. The former couple share daughter Ava and son Deacon.

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Reese Witherspoon celebrated her star-studded 50th birthday in Nashville at Lainey Wilson's bar.

A source told People that Witherspoon was the "belle of the ball" on Saturday night.

Wilson's bar, Bayou Keys, was closed for a private event on March 21, according to the outlet, and Nicole Kidman, Isla Fisher and Mariska Hargitay were all in attendance.

Reese Witherspoon red carpet

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 50th birthday with friends and family in Nashville. (Getty Images)

"Reese was the belle of the ball. The room had so much love for her all night and she seemed so happy to be surrounded by her family and friends," the source said.

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The source told People that it was "an iconic party for an iconic woman."

"Reese was the belle of the ball."

— A source to People magazine

Witherspoon's children, Deacon Phillippe, Ava Phillippe and Tennessee Toth, were all in attendance. Deacon shared a slideshow of images on Instagram, including moments from Witherspoon's 50th birthday bash.

Deacon Phillippe Instagram

Deacon Phillippe shared a video from Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday party. (Deacon Phillippe/Instagram)

"Happy birthday 2 my mom, who happens to be the goat," the 22-year-old captioned his post.

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The first image was an old professional photo of Deacon and Ava with their mom. The second slide showed a video of Reese with all three of her kids at her birthday party. The "Legally Blonde" icon wore a silver, sparkly dress as she hugged her children tight.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon turned 50 on March 23. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Deacon also included a photo of himself with his mom at the party and an image of him behind the DJ booth at Wilson's bar. To round-up his photo dump, Deacon shared an image of Witherspoon with his younger brother, Tennessee, and a solo image of his mom holding a drink.

Reese Witherspoon and Deacon at an awards show

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon shared a birthday post for his mom. (Getty Images)

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Deacon's dad, Ryan Phillippe, commented on his post with a simple smiling emoji. The former couple married in 1999 and divorced in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon poses with her children Ava and Deacon on red carpet with ex-husband Jim Toth

Witherspoon shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also has a 10-year-old son with Toth (pictured). (Gregg DeGuire)

Reese and Tennessee's dad, Jim Toth, married on her ranch in Ojai, California, in 2011. In 2023, Witherspoon filed for divorce just days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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