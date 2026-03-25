Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday party draws A-list crowd to Lainey Wilson's Nashville bar

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Reese Witherspoon celebrated her star-studded 50th birthday in Nashville at Lainey Wilson's bar.

A source told People that Witherspoon was the "belle of the ball" on Saturday night.

Wilson's bar, Bayou Keys, was closed for a private event on March 21, according to the outlet, and Nicole Kidman, Isla Fisher and Mariska Hargitay were all in attendance.

"Reese was the belle of the ball. The room had so much love for her all night and she seemed so happy to be surrounded by her family and friends," the source said.

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The source told People that it was "an iconic party for an iconic woman."

"Reese was the belle of the ball." — A source to People magazine

Witherspoon's children, Deacon Phillippe, Ava Phillippe and Tennessee Toth, were all in attendance. Deacon shared a slideshow of images on Instagram, including moments from Witherspoon's 50th birthday bash.

"Happy birthday 2 my mom, who happens to be the goat," the 22-year-old captioned his post.

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The first image was an old professional photo of Deacon and Ava with their mom. The second slide showed a video of Reese with all three of her kids at her birthday party. The "Legally Blonde" icon wore a silver, sparkly dress as she hugged her children tight.

Deacon also included a photo of himself with his mom at the party and an image of him behind the DJ booth at Wilson's bar. To round-up his photo dump, Deacon shared an image of Witherspoon with his younger brother, Tennessee, and a solo image of his mom holding a drink.

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Deacon's dad, Ryan Phillippe, commented on his post with a simple smiling emoji. The former couple married in 1999 and divorced in 2008.

Reese and Tennessee's dad, Jim Toth, married on her ranch in Ojai, California, in 2011. In 2023, Witherspoon filed for divorce just days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

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