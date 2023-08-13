Newly-appointed special counsel David Weiss should 'recuse himself' from Hunter Biden case: Emma Jo-Morris

Breitbart politics editor Emma-Jo Morris said it would be "appropriate" for newly-appointed special counsel David Weiss to "recuse himself" from the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings after he negotiated a "sweetheart" plea deal for the first son in June.

Weiss defended his probe of Hunter Biden’s financial dealings after he announced that Hunter had agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax violations and enter into a diversion program for a felony gun charge, keeping him out of jail.

The plea deal fell through last month when U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to accept specific provisions within the agreement.

Morris told "Sunday Morning Futures" that the appointment of Weiss as special counsel could inhibit House Republicans’ investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

She said an impeachment inquiry into President Biden would give the House Oversight Committee "stronger subpoena power" and, from a legislative standpoint, would allow them to act "more like a prosecutor."

"I think that that would allow the House to obtain the documents and really get to the heart of this issue, which is what we've all been wondering... what is Joe Biden's involvement in the business?" Morris asked.

Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon added that IRS whistleblowers "exposed" Weiss for his "interference" in the Hunter Biden case and for "letting the statute of limitations expire on much more serious offenses."

"[Weiss] has an opportunity because he's pulling the case out of Delaware, and now he's going to move it to Los Angeles and Washington, which were the two districts where Hunter Biden was living when he cheated on his taxes, and if he brings a superseding indictment and it has more serious charges, for instance, he can go back and charge the 2014 stuff by bringing a conspiracy case, saying the failure to pay taxes in 2017 was a running conspiracy that goes back. If he does that, he's going to get a lot more traction, I think, with Republicans and conservatives, who have long distrust[ed] him," Solomon told host Maria Bartiromo.

"If he just warms up the same case, he's in big trouble."

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., accused the DOJ of attempting to "cover-up" the Biden family's alleged crimes by announcing Weiss as special counsel.

"This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals. The Justice Department’s misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation already allowed the statute of limitations to run with respect to egregious felonies committed by Hunter Biden. Justice Department officials refused to follow evidence that could have led to Joe Biden, tipped off the Biden transition team and Hunter Biden’s lawyers about planned interviews and searches, and attempted to sneakily place Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal," Comer said.

"Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption," he continued.

"The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Biden family’s money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened. We will also continue to work with the House Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means to root out misconduct at the Justice Department and hold bad actors accountable for weaponizing law enforcement powers."

