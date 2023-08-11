David Weiss is starting an investigation to cover for the Bidens: Judge Jeanine

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro calls out the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation Friday on " The Five ."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: This guy [David] Weiss is compromised . He is untruthful. He is not capable of being a special counsel. Number one, his special counsel should be from outside the government, not someone inside the government because this is a conflict-of-interest case. More importantly is this: David Weiss is the one who put together the plea deal that was rejected by a federal judge. That plea deal was not only a sweetheart deal, it was corrupt. What it did was it gave Hunter Biden the legal immunity in perpetuity. That means for the rest of his life, he could never be charged with a crime.

HUNTER BIDEN SPECIAL COUNSEL APPOINTMENT CALLED ‘DEBACLE’ FOR BIDEN JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Now, the amazing part of it is then why slide? And he said, "but the case is still under investigation.’ Why? Because he didn't want the Republican House to investigate. So, then Merrick Garland comes out and he says Tuesday Weis said he wants to be a special counsel. Why? Weis finished this investigation. Weis said he had all the power that it needed. He told Jim Jordan that in June. So, why today does he need a special counsel? Plus, he wanted to bathe him in legal immunity and it gets even better than this. The fact is that this plea deal not only prevented anyone from going forward, but the same guy who tries to pull the wool over the American people's eyes and the federal judge’s eyes, it's a contradiction because now he is stopping the congressional investigation by saying that this case is still under way, preventing Congress again from interviewing all the players and let me just say one more thing. This is a good news, bad news cycle.

We hear about the money from China where they never got any money and all that hogwash and now all of a sudden, we've got a special counsel. This special counsel is not in a position to do anything based upon the fact that the most serious crime has passed the statute of limitation, which is which is the five-year statute of limitation on the tax charges, which was the biggest years with a $5 million, $5 million, $10 million. Now they can't comment on a pending investigation.

Now, the statute of limitations has run on the most serious crimes. Now, there is no explanation to Joe Biden's immense wealth . The man is in government his whole life. His wife's a school teacher. Give me a break. And Weiss is going to issue a report that says, "Joe Biden, I've investigated him and he's clean" and there's no question right now that Weiss is going to begin this investigation cover for the Bidens and say it's all been handled. Now is time for the Republicans to move to impeach Joe Biden.



