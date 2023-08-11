AG Garland appoints Hunter Biden investigator David Weiss special counsel

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe.

"I'm here today to announce the appointment of David Weiss as a special counsel consistent with the Department of Justice regulations governing such matters. In keeping with those regulations, I have today notified the designated members of each House of Congress of the appointment," Garland said at a press conference in Washington, D.C.

Weiss is the federal prosecutor who has investigated the business dealings of Hunter Biden and brought charges against him in Delaware. His appointment as special counsel indicates that, contrary to Biden's defense lawyers' claims, the Justice Department investigation into President Biden's son is not over.

Garland said on Tuesday that Weiss told him that "in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel, and he asked to be appointed."

"Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel," Garland said.

In July, Weiss announced a probation-only plea agreement for Hunter Biden that was rejected by a federal judge.

His investigation into Biden is ongoing, Garland said.

House Judiciary Chairman Rep Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, blasted Weiss' appointment in a statement issued through a spokesman.

"David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption. Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it. We will continue to pursue facts brought to light by brave whistleblowers as well as Weiss’s inconsistent statements to Congress." said Jordan spokesman Russell Dye.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.