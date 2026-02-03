NBC confirms Savannah Guthrie will not attend Winter Olympics as search for her mother intensifies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC has confirmed reports that "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie will not be attending the Winter Olympics in Italy as the search for her mother intensifies.

"Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for NBC Sports told Fox News Digital.

"Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon," the spokesperson added.

The NBC star was originally slated to co-host coverage of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday in Milan, Italy. The Olympics are being held from Feb. 6 to 22.

Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was last seen Saturday evening at her Arizona home. A relative of Guthrie’s contacted authorities around noon Sunday to report her missing, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

During a news conference on Monday, Nanos said Nancy Guthrie's house is a crime scene and that she didn't leave on her own.

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene that we do, in fact, have a crime," Nanos said. "She did not leave on her own. We know that."

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that there were "blood drops" leading from the entryway outside down the house's pathway toward the driveway.

