NBC confirms Savannah Guthrie will not attend Winter Olympics as search for her mother intensifies

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Retired FBI agent details ‘behind-the-scenes’ work likely underway in Nancy Guthrie search Video

Retired FBI agent details ‘behind-the-scenes’ work likely underway in Nancy Guthrie search

Ret. FBI agent Maureen O’Connell provides expert analysis into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, on ‘America Reports.’

NBC has confirmed reports that "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie will not be attending the Winter Olympics in Italy as the search for her mother intensifies.

"Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for NBC Sports told Fox News Digital.

"Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon," the spokesperson added.

'MORNING JOE' HOST FIGHTS BACK TEARS WHILE DISCUSSING NEWS OF SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S MOTHER'S DISAPPEARANCE

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie posing together for a photo.

"Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie will not be attending the Winter Olympics as the search for her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie intensifies. (Courtesy of NBC)

The NBC star was originally slated to co-host coverage of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday in Milan, Italy. The Olympics are being held from Feb. 6 to 22.

Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was last seen Saturday evening at her Arizona home. A relative of Guthrie’s contacted authorities around noon Sunday to report her missing, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

TIMELINE: NBC HOST SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S MOTHER DISAPPEARS AS SHERIFF SAYS SHE MAY HAVE BEEN ‘ABDUCTED’

a missing person flyer for nancy guthrie

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie to call them or reach out via the QR code in this missing person flyer. (Pima County Sheriff's Office)

During a news conference on Monday, Nanos said Nancy Guthrie's house is a crime scene and that she didn't leave on her own.

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene that we do, in fact, have a crime," Nanos said. "She did not leave on her own. We know that."

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that there were "blood drops" leading from the entryway outside down the house's pathway toward the driveway. 

AUTHORITIES ‘AWARE’ OF POSSIBLE RANSOM NOTE IN NANCY GUTHRIE DISAPPEARANCE 

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie smiling together on a television set.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie pictured on "Today" on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

