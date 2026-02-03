'Morning Joe' host fights back tears while discussing news of Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MS NOW's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski fought back tears while discussing the news about Savannah Guthrie's missing mother on Tuesday, as her fellow co-hosts reflected on their relationship with the NBC "Today" show anchor.

Brzezinski noted many headlines of the day — including the news about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance — and grabbed a tissue as co-host Joe Scarborough, Brzezinski's husband, spoke about Guthrie.

"She’s a dear friend of all of ours. And I know Willie has worked with her even more, but, you know, she’s been a friend of ours for, well, since the show began. She was on the show regularly, and Willie, it’s just crushing news," Scarborough said. "And we pray, and we’ve been praying without ceasing for her safe return."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tuscon residence at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. While officials didn't immediately elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance, Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday that "we do, in fact, have a crime."

Co-host Willie Geist, who also occasionally guest hosts on NBC's "Today" show, said that all Savannah Guthrie is asking for right now is prayer.

"And I can tell you, that’s all Savannah is asking for right now is prayer. She’s, as you both know, she’s very proud of her faith," Geist said. "Her mother was too."

"Her fellow churchgoers called Savannah’s siblings when Nancy didn’t show up for church on Sunday," he continued. "This is beyond unthinkable. Shocking doesn’t do it justice."

"Nancy Guthrie, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know over the last 15 years just a kind, sweet, whip-smart, faithful woman," Geist added. "And none of us can believe this. So we’re just trying to support Savannah, her husband, her children. Nancy is a great mother and grandmother, and we just — prayers. I think if you believe in prayer, whatever kind of positive energy or love you can send up this morning, I know Savannah would appreciate it."

Brzezinski said there were "no words" for what was happening.

Savannah Guthrie posted to Instagram on Monday asking for prayers.

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she wrote along with a photo that reads, "Please pray."

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," the post continued.

Guthrie added, "We need you."