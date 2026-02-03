Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

'Morning Joe' host fights back tears while discussing news of Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen Saturday night at her Tucson residence

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
'Morning Joe' co-host fights back tears while discussing news of Savannah Guthrie's mother Video

'Morning Joe' co-host fights back tears while discussing news of Savannah Guthrie's mother

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski fought back tears on Tuesday as the show discussed news of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since Saturday night.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MS NOW's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski fought back tears while discussing the news about Savannah Guthrie's missing mother on Tuesday, as her fellow co-hosts reflected on their relationship with the NBC "Today" show anchor.

Brzezinski noted many headlines of the day — including the news about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance — and grabbed a tissue as co-host Joe Scarborough, Brzezinski's husband, spoke about Guthrie.

"She’s a dear friend of all of ours. And I know Willie has worked with her even more, but, you know, she’s been a friend of ours for, well, since the show began. She was on the show regularly, and Willie, it’s just crushing news," Scarborough said. "And we pray, and we’ve been praying without ceasing for her safe return."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tuscon residence at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. While officials didn't immediately elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance, Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday that "we do, in fact, have a crime."

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S MOTHER NANCY POSSIBLY ABDUCTED FROM HER HOME, AUTHORITIES SAY

Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist

The co-hosts of "Morning Joe" discuss the news of  Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's mother, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Screenshot/MS NOW/Morning Joe)

Co-host Willie Geist, who also occasionally guest hosts on NBC's "Today" show, said that all Savannah Guthrie is asking for right now is prayer.

"And I can tell you, that’s all Savannah is asking for right now is prayer. She’s, as you both know, she’s very proud of her faith," Geist said. "Her mother was too."

"Her fellow churchgoers called Savannah’s siblings when Nancy didn’t show up for church on Sunday," he continued. "This is beyond unthinkable. Shocking doesn’t do it justice." 

"Nancy Guthrie, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know over the last 15 years just a kind, sweet, whip-smart, faithful woman," Geist added. "And none of us can believe this. So we’re just trying to support Savannah, her husband, her children. Nancy is a great mother and grandmother, and we just — prayers. I think if you believe in prayer, whatever kind of positive energy or love you can send up this morning, I know Savannah would appreciate it."

NBC'S SAVANNAH GUTHRIE TO PULL OUT AS HOST OF WINTER OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY AS MOTHER REMAINS MISSING

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie smiling together on a television set.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie pictured on "Today" on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Brzezinski said there were "no words" for what was happening.

Savannah Guthrie posted to Instagram on Monday asking for prayers. 

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she wrote along with a photo that reads, "Please pray."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie posing together on an outdoor set with the Sydney Opera House in the background.

Australian-born presenter Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break while hosting NBC's "Today" show live from Australia at Sydney Opera House on May 4, 2015, in Sydney, Australia. (Don Arnold/Wireimage)

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," the post continued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Guthrie added, "We need you."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue